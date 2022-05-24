The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog to address World Economic Forum in Davos tomorrow

In the past, the hour-long debate in Switzerland led to heated relations between Israel and Turkey.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: MAY 24, 2022 13:12
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2022. (photo credit: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2022.
(photo credit: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

President Isaac Herzog will fly out on Wednesday to address the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The forum has, in past years, been addressed by then-president Shimon Peres and then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In January 2009 Turkish President Recep Tayyip  Erdogan, who was then his country's prime minister walked angrily off the stage after a heated exchange with Peres during a panel discussion on Gaza. Erdogan was livid because he had not been given a chance to respond adequately to what Peres had said, due to the time-lapse. Panel discussions in Davos are limited to one hour, and there simply was no time left for Erdogan to have his say.

Relations between Turkey and Israel began to sour following the Israeli commando raid on the so-called Gaza Freedom Flotilla on May 31, 2010, and grew increasingly worse with the recall of the Turkish ambassador in 2018, after several Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in a violent protest against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Relations continued to deteriorate, until soon after Herzog's election to the presidency, after which Erdogan was among world leaders who congratulated him. This led to telephone conversations between the two and ultimately to Herzog's state visit to Turkey this past March and the current visit to Israel by Turkish Foreign Minister Nevlut Cavusoglu, which is yet another sign of reconciliation.

The World Economic Conference in Davos is an opportunity for global statesmen, political leaders and heads of multi-national business enterprises to get together and exchange ideas. Peres usually stayed for the whole conference, but Herzog will be in Switzerland for only one day and will return to Israel on Wednesday evening.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Shimon Peres Turkey isaac herzog switzerland president Erdogan Turkey Israel Turkey Turkey Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
3

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
4

IRGC officer who planned attacks against Jews, Israelis worldwide killed in Tehran

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by