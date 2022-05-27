Largest IDF drill ever wraps up penultimate week

The IDF concluded on Friday the penultimate week of "Chariots of Fire," the largest training exercise in Israeli history.

The month-long exercise simulates all-out war on many fronts and is aimed at strengthening the country's defenses and the resilience of its home front, as well as increasing the effectiveness of communication between various corps and commands.

This week's emphasis was on an IAF drill named "Lethal Arrow." The drill included all of the IAF's branches, including fighter and cargo jets, drones, helicopters, air defenses and special forces, which all operated with the support of the technical branch, air traffic controllers and staffers and command centers of both the standing army and reserves.

The drill included a war on the northern front while simultaneously facing challenges on other fronts. The forces carried out multiple attacks, practiced assisting ground forces and defending the skies against enemy aircraft.

Also this week, the IDF 162nd Armor Division carried out a drill in the North. The drill's goal is to prepare the forces for a large ground operation incorporating other branches such as intelligence, technology and logistics, the IAF and others. The drill incorporated new technologies, the IDF said.

Armored Personnel Carriers train during the third week of ''Chariot of Fire,'' the largest drill in IDF history. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Training drills throughout the country

Northern Command also drilled a scenario in which terrorists infiltrated the country from Lebanon as well as a number of civilian disasters. Central Command focused on large-scale operations against terror organizations, and included providing security to West Bank settlements while providing humanitarian aid to civilians on both sides.

The Israeli Navy also took part in the exercise and focused on specific operations such as rescuing ships at sea, thwarting marine infiltration attempts and locating enemy ships based on intelligence.

The IDF also conducted a surprise test called "the Chief of Staff's test," in which the Home Front Command and IAF were required to shift from routine tasks to the highest emergency level, as well as handling attacks with many casualties and simultaneous emergency situations.

During the final week of the month-long drill beginning Sunday, an undisclosed amount of combat soldiers will carry out an exercise in Cyprus that will simulate an attack deep into enemy territory, N12 reported.