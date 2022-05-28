Palestinians urged to protest flag march in Jerusalem

Hamas on Saturday called for a “broad mobilization” of Palestinians to “defend” Jerusalem and its holy sites during the flag march planned for Sunday to mark Jerusalem Day.

Hamas and other Palestinian groups called on Palestinians to protest against the planned march by holding their own flag parade in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

“Hamas calls on the Palestinians to protect our Islamic and Christian holy sites and to raise the Palestinian flag everywhere to emphasize the Arab identity of the land and Jerusalem,” the Gaza-based terror group said in a statement.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“Let tomorrow, Sunday, become a public revolt for our people in defense of Jerusalem and the Aqsa Mosque.”

It called on all Arabs and Muslims to consider Sunday a “holy day” during which all efforts are devoted to thwarting Israeli plans to “Judaize” Jerusalem.

Right-wing activists prepare for flag march at Safra Square in Jerusalem, April 20, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“This is a historical responsibility of our heroic Palestinian people and our great Arab and Islamic nation,” Hamas noted. “We are partners in defending the Aqsa Mosque and liberating the land from the brutal Zionist occupation.”

On the eve of the march, which is expected to pass through the Old City’s Damascus Gate and Muslim Quarter and from there to the Western Wall, Palestinian factions and activists urged worshippers to converge on the Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday morning to stop Jews celebrating Jerusalem Day from “storming” the site.

The factions have falsely claimed that Jews celebrating Jerusalem Day are planning to raise Israeli flags at the Temple Mount.

“We are partners in defending the Aqsa Mosque and liberating the land from the brutal Zionist occupation." Hamas

The factions warned that Israel would be held responsible for the consequences of such an action.

Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, who is based in Qatar, said on Saturday that Israel was “fighting the Palestinian flag and wants the Israeli flag to prevail so that it could say that the Aqsa Mosque [compound] is under its political and religious sovereignty.”

Mashaal claimed that Israel was planning to ‘demolish” the Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount

Hamas’s position, he added, "is clear: Jerusalem and the Aqsa Mosque belong only to the Palestinians and to the Arab and Islamic nation.”

Mashaal urged the Arabs and Muslims to take to the streets in solidarity with Palestinians “defending” the mosque in Jerusalem. He also called on Arab and Islamic governments to assume “historical responsibility” for what is happening at the holy site and Jerusalem.

Hamas statements

Some Hamas officials, meanwhile, continued to issue belligerent statements regarding the flag march.

One official, Mohammed Hamadeh, said that Hamas won’t allow Israel to “emerge victorious” in Jerusalem.

Hamadeh said that Israel was “playing with fire” by allowing Jews to organize the flag march at Damascus Gate.

“Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa are a red line and the march will not pass,” he cautioned, arguing that the flag march illustrates the extent of Israel’s “confusion.”

Another senior Hamas official, Haroun Nasser el-Din, said that his group’s response will be “decisive and firm” if Israel tries to harm the Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian Authority Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi al-Hidmi warned of the repercussions of the “provocative” flags march,” saying it indicated an Israeli desire to escalate the situation in Jerusalem.

“The Israeli occupation government bears full responsibility for the repercussions of this provocative and racist march, and the international community must deal with it accordingly,” al-Hidmi said. “The march serves as an alarm bell to the whole world that it is time for this long-standing occupation to end, and for the city's residents to enjoy security and peace like all other peoples.”

A group called the Popular Youth Movement in Jerusalem urged the residents of Jerusalem to consider Sunday as Palestinian Flag Day in response to the Israeli flag march.

The group urged east Jerusalem’s residents to raise Palestinian flags on every house in the city.

It also encouraged the residents to try and reach Damascus Gate carrying Palestinian flags.

The group called on Muslims to converge on the Aqsa Mosque on Sunday to “stand united in the face of the Zionist incursion.”

The PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), for its part, warned that allowing the flag march to take place at Damascus Gate would be considered a “declaration of war.”

Maher Mezher, a senior PFLP official, said: “We are ready to respond.”