Itamar Ben-Gvir expected to visit Temple Mount ahead of Flag March

Religious Zionist Part leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is expected to be allowed to visit Temple Mount on Sunday ahead of the Jerusalem Day Flag March set to take place later that same day, Haaretz reported on Friday.

Despite concerns that Jews praying on Temple Mount will further provoke tensions, Israel Police are not expected to stop them from visiting the site.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Flag march preparations

According to the Haaretz report, police believe that while Ben Gvir's visit could lead to a significant security escalation, it would be at a level that could be controlled and contained.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received a comprehensive security briefing on preparations by Israel Police ahead of Sunday's controversial flag march in Jerusalem, after Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said on Wednesday that the route would include marchers going through Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter, as they head to the Western Wall.

Israeli security forces deployed ahead of flag march in Jerusalem, June 15, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The government's decision to allow the march to go ahead with the route unaltered has stoked fears that it could lead to renewed violence between Israeli forces securing it and Palestinian rioters.

Despite this, Bennett called for "business as usual" on the Temple Mount on Sunday, as updated situational assessments will be held throughout the weekend.

An additional 3,000 police officers will be deployed across the city throughout the event, and the city will be on high alert.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.