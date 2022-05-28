The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Itamar Ben-Gvir expected to visit Temple Mount ahead of Flag March

Despite concerns that Jews praying on Temple Mount will further provoke tensions, Israel Police are not expected to stop them from visiting the site. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 28, 2022 20:29

Updated: MAY 28, 2022 20:31
Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in Jerusalem, as Jewish groups conducted a flag march through the Old City (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in Jerusalem, as Jewish groups conducted a flag march through the Old City
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Religious Zionist Part leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is expected to be allowed to visit Temple Mount on Sunday ahead of the Jerusalem Day Flag March set to take place later that same day, Haaretz reported on Friday.

Despite concerns that Jews praying on Temple Mount will further provoke tensions, Israel Police are not expected to stop them from visiting the site. 

According to the Haaretz report, police believe that while Ben Gvir's visit could lead to a significant security escalation, it would be at a level that could be controlled and contained.

Flag march preparations 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received a comprehensive security briefing on preparations by Israel Police ahead of Sunday's controversial flag march in Jerusalem, after Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said on Wednesday that the route would include marchers going through Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter, as they head to the Western Wall.

Israeli security forces deployed ahead of flag march in Jerusalem, June 15, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Israeli security forces deployed ahead of flag march in Jerusalem, June 15, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The government's decision to allow the march to go ahead with the route unaltered has stoked fears that it could lead to renewed violence between Israeli forces securing it and Palestinian rioters.

Despite this, Bennett called for "business as usual" on the Temple Mount on Sunday, as updated situational assessments will be held throughout the weekend.

An additional 3,000 police officers will be deployed across the city throughout the event, and the city will be on high alert.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



Tags Jerusalem Temple Mount Jerusalem day Ben-Gvir Flag March
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by