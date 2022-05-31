Police, Bar Lev discuss security ahead of Jerusalem's pride parade

Israeli security officials including Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai held a situational assessment on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's LGBTQ+ pride parade in Jerusalem.

Bar Lev was presented with the police's plan to secure the parade to ensure all those attending are left unharmed.

Bar Lev calls on Jerusalem residents to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride

The public security minister expressed sorrow that such an "intense operational effort" is still required by police to secure a pride parade.

"It is a shame that in 2022, police are still required to secure a parade which is a joyous celebration" Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev

Unfortunately," Bar Lev added, "There are some within us who have hatred in their hearts and will do anything in an attempt to stop the event."

PUBLIC SECURITY Minister Omer Bar Lev. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Despite that, Bar Lev called on anyone who wished to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride in Israel's capital to do so without fear, saying that Israel Police officers will "be there to protect you."

20 years to Jerusalem's pride parade

This year's parade, organized by the Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance, marks 20 years since the first parade in Jerusalem in 2002.

As part of the parade, the father of Shira Banki, who was murdered by a haredi (ultra-Orthodox) man in 2015's march, will speak at the closing stage.