Year after govn't formed: Bennett calls for action to save coalition

"Almost a year later, we, all citizens of Israel, are once again facing a historic crossroads."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 3, 2022 09:03
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Sunday's cabinet meeting, May 22, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
As the government marks one year since it was formed, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for action from the "silent majority" that he said supports the government in order to save the coalition in a letter on Friday morning.

"About a year ago, the State of Israel reached one of the most difficult moments it has ever known," wrote Bennett, referencing the rounds of elections in recent years and the riots and rocket fire during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

"We stood a few days before going to a fifth election campaign that would dismantle the country, and then I made the most difficult and Zionist decision of my life: to form a national rescue government to rescue Israel from chaos and return it to operation," said the prime minister. "To connect with people with very different opinions from my own in order to save the country. I knew that a huge poison machine would be turned against me, and I took it upon myself to be the human defender of the State of Israel."

"Together with my colleagues in the government, we returned Israel to operation and growth," added Bennett. "These days, almost a year later, we, all citizens of Israel, are once again facing a historic crossroads: moving forward with a functioning state or degenerating back into chaos, internal hatred, external weakness and enslavement of the state to the needs of one man."

Bennett stressed that at the moment there is only one side operating on the ground, "a noisy and deadly poison machine of [Otzma Yehudit head Itamar] Ben-Gvir, [Joint List chairman Ayman] Odeh, [opposition leader Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Religious Zionist head Betzalel] Smotrich, which uses violence, extortion and mass fake news."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, April 10, 2022. (credit: OHAD TZVEIGENBERG‏/POOL) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, April 10, 2022. (credit: OHAD TZVEIGENBERG‏/POOL)

The prime minister lamented that the "silent majority who are happy with a calm and functioning government, is indeed silent and takes everything for granted."

"If we do not want to go backwards, we must all take action. This letter is the call to action."

"Fuel, food and housing prices are breaking records, Bennett and Lapid are doing nothing but paying billions a week to Ra'am, the Joint List and Zoabi - just to keep sitting in the chair," said the Likud. "Dear citizens of Israel, everything is being done to overthrow the government of weakness and failure, and to establish a strong Zionist government as soon as possible, which will take care of the security and well-being of all Israeli citizens."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Politics coalition
