Antisemitic 'Zionists are Nazis' graffiti found in Jerusalem Holocaust Museum

Messages including "Zionists = Nazis," "Zionists are responsible for the Holocaust" and "Cursed Zionists, your end is near" were graffitied at the Chamber of the Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 09:00
Antisemitic graffiti tying Zionists to Nazis written at the Chamber of the Holocaust Museum in Mount Zion in Jerusalem, June 8, 2022. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Antisemitic graffiti tying Zionists to Nazis written at the Chamber of the Holocaust Museum in Mount Zion in Jerusalem, June 8, 2022.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Antisemitic graffiti was spotted by Israel Police at the Chamber of the Holocaust Museum in Mount Zion in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning. 

The graffiti written with a metal marker on a trash can, a tombstone, a wall, a water fountain and more, reads "Zionists = Nazis." 

"Zionists are responsible for the Holocaust" was seen written on a tombstone dedicated to the Jewish Holocaust victims at the Bergen-Belsen death camp and in others. 

Some 50,000 people are estimated to have been killed at the camp. 

A photo provided by Israel Police shows a baby-diaper-changing station that, when folded up, has the following words graffitied on it: "Cursed Zionists, your end is near." 

Antisemitic graffiti tying Zionists to Nazis written at the Chamber of the Holocaust Museum in Mount Zion in Jerusalem, June 8, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Antisemitic graffiti tying Zionists to Nazis written at the Chamber of the Holocaust Museum in Mount Zion in Jerusalem, June 8, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the incident, starting with contacting relevant municipal authorities to get the messages erased. 

Antisemitic Holocaust messages being graffitied in public spaces — particularly Holocaust memorials — is not new or uncommon. Just last month, two Holocaust memorials in Ponary, Lithuania, commemorating the mass murder of over 100,000 people, were smeared with antisemitic pro-Russian slurs amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

This is a developing story. 

Antisemitic graffiti tying Zionists to Nazis written at the Chamber of the Holocaust Museum in Mount Zion in Jerusalem, June 8, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Antisemitic graffiti tying Zionists to Nazis written at the Chamber of the Holocaust Museum in Mount Zion in Jerusalem, June 8, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)


