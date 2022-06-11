The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Play-by-play: Driver kills police volunteer at checkpoint after causing car crash

An unprecedented incident made headlines Saturday morning after four suspects in a vehicle crashed into a taxi, ran away, and then crashed into police volunteers, killing one.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 11, 2022 09:04

Updated: JUNE 11, 2022 09:12
Police investigate after four suspects drove through a sobriety checkpoint, killing a volunteer police officer. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Early Saturday morning, a police volunteer was killed and three others were injured after a driver broke forcibly through a police sobriety checkpoint. 

This, after the four suspects in the vehicle had run away from the scene of a different car accident in Rishon Lezion.

Here is a play-by-play of what Israel Police suspects happened:

1. The car crash

The event began late Friday night when the vehicle of the suspects was spotted by Israel Police having crashed into a taxi in Rishon Lezion. 

Instead of staying and exchanging information the suspected vehicle drove off in the direction of the Bet Dagan junction. 

Although there is no conclusive information from police yet, it is safe to assume that the suspects had driven off out of fear that they would be caught driving under the influence.

2. The sobriety checkpoint

Rishon Lezion is a party hotspot on Friday nights, and sobriety checkpoints - where police test drivers with a breathalyzer - are not uncommon.

Sure enough, the four suspects reached one of these checkpoints soon after the accident once they reached Route 412, adjacent to the Bet Dagan junction.

Instead of stopping for the test, they ran over four members of the Israeli National Traffic Police who were operating at the scene.

One of those volunteers was killed. The three others, whose condition ranges from light to serious, are being treated for their injuries at Shamir Medical Center.

3. The arrest

The four parties in the vehicle, all residents of Rahat, were arrested shortly thereafter. 

They will soon be brought to court to have their arrests extended by the police.

Central District Traffic Examiners are investigating the circumstances of the incidents.



