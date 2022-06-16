The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Herzog hosts his first ceremony to award President's Prize for Volunteerism

Yossi Erblich, who established an assistance center for Ukrainian refugees who fled to Israel, was among this year's winners honored at Herzog's ceremony.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 00:24
Caption: President Isaac Herzog awards Presidential Award of Volunteerism to Yossie Erblich, the founder of L’maanchem. (photo credit: L’maanchem)
President Isaac Herzog hosted the 48th annual awards of the President’s Prize for Volunteerism at his home on Wednesday, his first time since taking office last July. 

The Presidential Award of Volunteerism, created by an initiative of the Presidential Institution in collaboration with the National Council for Volunteering, is given annually in Israel to 12 individuals or organizations who have excelled in their field or whose notable actions have made a unique contribution to society through volunteer work. The winners were announced one month prior to this week's ceremony. Among recipients of the 2022 award include Yossi Erblich, the chairman and founder of L’maanchem, an organization that provides medical counseling, guidance and accompaniment to patients on a voluntary basis.

Herzog stands beside the statue of his father, Chaim Herzog, in the gardens of Beit Hanassi. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Herzog stands beside the statue of his father, Chaim Herzog, in the gardens of Beit Hanassi. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Yossi Erblich's impact 

Erblich, 45, a father of six who resides in Bnai Brak, has been providing medical counseling on a voluntary basis for more two decades. Several years ago he founded the L’maanchem organization which has since assisted thousands of patients through medical counseling. 

Erblich established the "Doctors in the Reserves" project for patients in Israel and abroad who cannot afford professional medical guidance, advice and accompaniment. He accompanies each patient personally throughout his medical procedure. During the corona pandemic, the organization was active in raising awareness of the importance of vaccines.

Erblich also founded the L’maanchem-Bnei Brak school, a rehabilitation school for children with special needs. His involvement in the institution ranged from the children’s diagnosis stage by specialists to the acquisition of critical equipment.

Most recently, against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing invasion on Ukraine, Erblich established an assistance center for refugees who flee to Israel, arranging continuing treatment at Clalit's hospitals in Israel.

Erblich expressed excitement to receive the award.

"Recognition of L’maanchem’s outstanding activities is vital for the international and public ramifications because we are continuously deepening our connections with leading medical centers around the world."

Yossi Erblich

"I accept the Award with great excitement on behalf of those who truly deserve it - the Israeli doctors who are at the forefront of saving lives, and who devotedly and lovingly give of their time and talent for our patients," he said. "Recognition of L’maanchem’s outstanding activities is vital for the international and public ramifications because we are continuously deepening our connections with leading medical centers around the world. I am grateful to the President of the State, Mr. Yitzhak Herzog, and the members of the Advisory Committee for selecting our organization."

Additional 2022 winners 

Another winner of this year's President's Prize for Volunteerism is The Ramon Foundation, which was founded in 2010 by Rona Ramon, the widow of Ilan Ramon, the first Israeli astronaut who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003. The couple's son Asaf Ramon, an Israeli Air Force pilot, died during training back in September 2009. The foundation is dedicated to both Ilan and Asaf.

The foundation offers support for space education and operates nationwide with various activities including the participation of Israeli Air Force pilots in meetings with at-risk youth.

Additional winners of Presidential Award for Volunteerism 2022 are: Nina A. Weiner, founder of the ISEF Foundation, which supports and helps children from disadvantaged communities; Bishvil Hahayim (Path to Life) organization which helps family members of those who committed suicide, and works to prevent suicide, and ERAN association which provides emotional first aid to those in need.



