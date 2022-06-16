Israel joins Invictus Games for injured soldiers, veterans

Israel has become one of the latest countries to join the Invictus Community of Nations and is now set to take part in the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The Jewish state is one of three new members of the Invictus Community of Nations, alongside Colombia and Nigeria, bringing the total number of member countries to 23.

The Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to welcome #Israel to the #Invictus Community of Nations!In addition, we would like to also announce that Israel and #Colombia have been invited to compete at the @InvictusGamesDE Düsseldorf 2023. #aHomeForRespect #IG23 — Invictus Games Foundation + (@WeAreInvictus) June 14, 2022

The Invictus Games are an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured or sick soldiers, serving and veterans alike, and was first launched in the UK in 2014. Since then, it has been held on an irregular schedule in different countries worldwide. The most recent games were held in The Hague in the Netherlands in 2022.

Currently, 21 nations are now set to take part in the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

However, the new community of nations structure allows for more access to the Invictus Games Foundation's various programs, with activities being available year-round beyond the games themselves.

The quotes

“We are very grateful for the warm welcome to the Invictus Community of Nations. It is a pleasure to take part in the important work of the Invictus Games Foundation, share our own experience in the sports recovery field, and learn from the community,” Limor Luria, deputy director-general and head of Israel’s Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Department, said in a statement.

“We were also very happy to be invited to participate in the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023. Being a part of the Invictus Community will provide more opportunities for recovery among veterans who were wounded or became ill whilst serving. In Israel, we have learned a great deal about the importance of physical activity as a positive catalyst for recovery and rehabilitation. We look forward to sharing our experience, and learning from the other nations, in this uplifting and supportive community.”

“We are delighted that Israel was invited to be part of the Invictus community of nations,” Israel's Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely said.

“This is an extraordinary community that will allow Israel as well as Israeli veterans not only to connect with their counterparts from around the world, and participate in a wonderful event, but also to share knowledge and expertise that Israel has gained in the fields of rehabilitation, mental health and community spirit.”