A food security pilot program has been added to Israel’s national budget

In an agreement signed this week by Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen, the Israeli government will be officially implementing a National Food Security Initiative pilot program, accounting for 72% of the total NIS 155 million annual budget, with the remainder coming from donor support raised by Colel Chabad, Keren LeYididut, the Blavatnik Food Bank, individuals and partner organizations.

First developed by President Isaac Herzog during his tenure as labor, social affairs and social services minister, the program was designed to implement a variety of programs aimed at combating poverty by strengthening the ability of individuals and families to overcome their financial challenges. Rather than solely distributing handouts, the program is closely regulated to ensure the funds are being utilized in a way that encourages the recipients to escape a downward cycle of poverty.

Charity organization Colel Chabad has been selected to oversee the expansion of the national program. “At a time when so many in Israel continue to suffer from financial challenges which only intensified over the course of the pandemic, we are deeply encouraged that the Israeli government has recognized this initiative as a budgetary priority,” said Rabbi Sholom Duchman, director of Colel Chabad. “We welcome this decision with a sense of both pride in our charitable achievements but more so a deep responsibility for the task that lies ahead.”

The goal

“The government recognizes that food insecurity is no longer a problem that can be left to the private sector but is truly an issue of national interest that if properly addressed can change the very future of this country,” said Duchman. The goal of the program, he explained, is to ultimately increase families’ abilities to sustain themselves financially.

Israeli money bills. (credit: PIXABAY)

The government funding will be distributed among the 237 local municipalities, and allow the program to support 30,000 families on a monthly basis. In addition to NIS 500 worth of specific food goods that families receive directly each month, beneficiaries are encouraged to participate in courses in budget management and nutrition so that they learn how to best use the funds and foods provided to them as well as tools to become financially independent.

As well, for the first time, the program will be distributing baby formula to 3,100 young mothers who need help in feeding their infants every month.

“Ensuring basic food security is a fundamental value for developing welfare policy with the goal of reducing gaps in Israeli society,” said Cohen. “By increasing the budget and resources of this national initiative, we will be able to advance responsible welfare policy that will encourage social accountability towards that goal of a society with greater equality within the greater population.”