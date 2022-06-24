The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli law professor elected to UN Committee

Prof. Hacker is on the law faculty at Tel Aviv University, and the head of the Women and Gender Studies Program at the Faculty of Humanities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 14:19
Professor Daphna Hacker (photo credit: Courtesy)
Professor Daphna Hacker
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Professor Daphna Hacker, Israel's candidate for the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), was elected today by a majority of 115 countries in the General Assembly to a four-year term on the committee.

About Professor Hacker

Prof. Hacker is on the law faculty at Tel Aviv University, and the head of the Women and Gender Studies Program at the Faculty of Humanities. She was a board member of the Israeli Women's Network and the head of the Steering Committee of the Knowledge Center on Women and Gender, on behalf of the Ministry of Science and Technology. She was also a founding member of Itach-Maaki Women Lawyers for Social Justice. 

Hacker's legal research primarily focused on family law as it intersects with gender issues; she teaches several law courses including Families and Globalization and Feminist Jurisprudence. 

 UN Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women 

Professor Daphna Hacker (credit: Courtesy) Professor Daphna Hacker (credit: Courtesy)

CEDAW is a body of experts on women's rights that monitor the implementation of the 1979 Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. To date, nearly 200 nations have ratified the convention, making them legally responsible (per the website of the UN Office of the High Commissioner) for: 

  • Eliminating all forms of discrimination against women in all areas of life
  • Ensure women's full development and advancement in order that they can exercise and enjoy their human rights and fundamental freedoms in the same way as men
  • Allow the CEDAW to scrutinize their efforts to implement the treaty by reporting to the body at regular intervals.

So far, the committee has overseen the development of women's citizenship, inheritance and property rights in Botswana, Japan, Tanzania and Costa Rica. It also managed the introduction of a law on gender equality in Mongolia and a law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in land access in Rwanda.

Fighting against violence

CEDAW is concerned not only with women's legal rights, but also with reducing violence against women worldwide. It oversaw the implementation of domestic violence laws in Turkey, Nepal, South Africa and the South Korea, as well as the criminalizing of all forms of violence against women in Burkina Faso and femicide in Panama. What is more, they are involved in Canada's national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women, and the creation of anti-trafficking laws in Ukraine and Moldova. 



Tags United Nations tel aviv university feminism law feminism israel Women Lawyers for Social Justice lawyer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by