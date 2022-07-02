The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Palestinians demand probe into death of woman in Israeli prison

The woman, who is chronically ill, was regularly treated by medical personnel at the IPS. She was released from the hospital this week and returned to prison.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JULY 2, 2022 14:43
A guard opens a door inside a prison that holds foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. (photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
A guard opens a door inside a prison that holds foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020.
(photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has held Israeli authorities fully responsible for the death of a Palestinian female security prisoner in Damun Prison.

The detainee, Sa’adiah Farajallah Matar, was arrested in December 2021 after carrying out a stabbing attack near the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) said that the 64-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious bodily harm and carrying and manufacturing knives and daggers.

The woman, who is chronically ill, was regularly treated by medical personnel at the IPS. She was released from the hospital this week and returned to prison.

On Saturday morning she needed medical attention in the ward. A medic who examined her called an intensive care unit. The medical staff performed resuscitation operations on her, but her death was determined on the spot, the IPS added.

The IPS stated that, as in any case of the death of a prisoner, the circumstances of the incident would be investigated.

Investigation

Shtayyeh called on international human rights organizations to launch an investigation into the circumstances of Matar’s death and to put pressure on Israel to release all female and male prisoners, especially the sick and minors.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Matar, a resident of the town of Idna, near Hebron, lost consciousness in the morning and was transferred to the clinic of Damun Prison, where she died.

The group said that a court session was held last Tuesday for Matar, the oldest woman in Israeli prison. She appeared in court in a wheelchair, and her lawyer requested that she be examined by a specialist doctor after medical checkups showed that she suffered from high diabetes and blood pressure.

Qadri Abu Baker, Chairman of the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission, also held the Israeli authorities responsible for the death of Matar. He said that her death “comes in the context of the racist crimes against our male and female prisoners.”

Several Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) condemned the death of the detainee as a “crime” and said that Israel would pay a heavy price. The factions claimed that Matar died as a result of “medical negligence.”



Tags prison investigation death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by