The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lapid brings prime ministerial presence back to Balfour

While Bennett’s choice not to live in Balfour was a matter of great controversy over the past year, Lapid will be returning to Jerusalem's Balfour Street.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 2, 2022 22:34

Updated: JULY 2, 2022 22:41
Street sign for the road on which the prime minister's residence lies. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Street sign for the road on which the prime minister's residence lies.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his wife, Lihi, stayed at the prime ministerial compound on Jerusalem’s Balfour Street on Saturday night, after a year in which his predecessor Naftali Bennett resided in his family home in Ra’anana.

The Prime Minister’s Residence in the compound is under heavy renovation, directed by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) to better secure the structure.

Bennett’s choice not to live in Balfour was a matter of controversy over the past year, coming at a great expense to the taxpayer and inconvenience to his neighbors, who appealed to the courts to force him to move.

Lapid and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar discussed the matter in their meeting on Friday. Bar said most of the security and infrastructure problems have yet to be fixed, but agreed to find a way to expedite the renovations.

Rather than stay in the main house, the Lapids will temporarily reside in an apartment that had been used by Shin Bet security guards within the Balfour compound, in a house known as Villa Hana Salameh.

Bar said that there will also have to be increased security at Lapid’s home in Tel Aviv, but that the Shin Bet will try not to disrupt the daily lives of his neighbors and to lower costs by moving security apparatus that had been used for other purposes.



Tags Shin Bet Yair Lapid security prime minister Balfour Ronen Bar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by