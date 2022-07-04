The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel taking part in RIMPAC 2022, world's largest maritime exercise

This year’s exercise includes approximately 25,000 personnel from 26 nations.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JULY 4, 2022 15:50
US and Republic of Korea Special Operations Forces conduct Visit, Board, Search and Seizure training during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 (photo credit: Chief Petty Officer Eric Chan/US Navy)
US and Republic of Korea Special Operations Forces conduct Visit, Board, Search and Seizure training during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022
(photo credit: Chief Petty Officer Eric Chan/US Navy)

Israel has sent troops to take part in the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) multinational naval exercise.

RIMPAC is led by the US 3rd fleet off of the coast of Hawaii and Southern California in August has been held every two years since the early 1970s and is considered the world’s largest maritime exercise.

The exercise, which kicked off last week and is scheduled to go until August 4th in and near the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California, will see a total of 38 ships including three unmanned surface vessels, four submarines, nine national land forces and more than 170 aircraft including MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle.

This year’s exercise includes approximately 25,000 personnel from 26 nations including from Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Like in Israel’s previous participation in 2018, naval vessels were not deployed rather troops were sent to take part in ground-based exercises.

Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC (Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson/US Navy)

Drill designed to foster and sustain multinational cooperation

With the theme of RIMPAC 2022 being “Capable Adaptive Partners,” the drill was designed to foster and sustain multinational cooperation and trust as well as enhance the interoperability of troops who ensure the safety and security of sea lanes and oceans.

“Participating nations and forces will exercise a wide range of capabilities and demonstrate the inherent flexibility of maritime forces,” the US Navy’s 3rd Fleet said, adding that the capabilities “range from disaster relief and maritime security operations to sea control and complex warfighting.” 

The drill will see forces train on amphibious operations, gunnery, missile, anti-submarine, air defense exercises, as well as counter-piracy operations, mine clearance operations, explosive ordnance disposal, and diving and salvage operations.

Space and cyber operations to be drilled as well

The drill will also include space and cyber operations.

“During RIMPAC, a network of capable, adaptive partners train and operate together in order to strengthen their collective forces and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific,” read the statement by the 3rd Fleet. “RIMPAC 2022 contributes to the increased interoperability, resiliency and agility needed by the Joint and Combined Force to deter and defeat aggression by major powers across all domains and levels of conflict.”

Israel first time in RIMPAC since 2018

Israel took part in the exercise for the first time in 2018 along with 26 other nations, 47 surface ships, five submarines, 18 national land forces, and more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel.  

It did not take part in RIMPAC 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel regularly participates in naval exercises around the world and has increased the number of drills held with regional countries with it’s entry into CENTCOM’s area of responsibility.

In February, the Israeli Navy’s Flotilla 3 and Underwater Warfare Unit took part in the US Navy-led International Maritime Exercise (IMX) alongside more than 9,000 personnel and up to 50 ships from more than 60 militaries and international organizations.

Several countries that recently normalized ties with Israel took part in the drill including the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Bahrain. Several others who do not have formal ties are also participating including Bangladesh, Comoros, Djibouti, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and Yemen. Egypt and Jordan also took part in the drill.

In April, the Navy participated in a large-scale exercise with their American counterparts from the US 5th fleet, drilling on naval combat, maritime refueling and maritime medical scenarios.

The 10-day-long bilateral drill dubbed “Intrinsic Defender” focused on maritime security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, health topics and the integration of unmanned systems.



Tags IDF United States Navy Drill exercise
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
5

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by