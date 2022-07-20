Right-wing activists set up six West Bank protest encampments

Thousands of right-wing activists took to the West Bank hilltops Wednesday, setting up illegal encampments in six locations they want to the government to authorize as new settlements.

"The people of Israel have returned to their land," Zvi Elimelech Sharaf told several hundred activists who gathered at the Gush Etzion junction prior to heading to one of the six encampment sites.

Sharaf, along with veteran setter leader Daniella Weiss, co-chair the grassroots Nahala Movement, which spearheaded the initiative, the largest such civil disobedience action in years that sought to expand Israel's land holding in Area C of the West Bank.

"Security forces are working to prevent the creation of illegal outposts and to preserve law and order." Israel Defense Forces

IDF and Police respond

Prior to the event the IDF and the police warned the activist that the campaign was illegal. The heavy security presence on the roads, delayed but did not prevent the activists from reaching their destination. The event was still ongoing as of press time and there was speculation that security forces would evacuate the encampments overnight.

On Wednesday night the IDF and police issued a joint statement explaining that the encampment areas were now closed military zone.

"Security forces are working to prevent the creation of illegal outposts and to preserve law and order," the IDF and police said.

Activists set up encampments in the West Bank on 7/20/2022. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF) Activists and their encampments

Activists had initially hoped to arrive at only three locations but expanded that to six. Teenagers arrived with backpacks and entire families came with sleeping bags.

"The people of Israel have returned to their land." Zvi Elimelech Sharaf

One such encampment was on the hilltop outside of Route 60, just opposite the road from the Kiryat Araba settlement.

Under the watchful eyes of security forces, settlers and right-wing activists parked their cars in the Yellow gas station, where the lot was so crowded that vehicles were double parked.

They then hiked across the road and set up tents. One vehicle arrives with foam mattresses and an olive-green tarp on top of the car. In some cases, mothers had their young children in baby carriages. One teen had a silver pot tied to his knapsack.

Activists had set off from a number of central locations in the Samaria and Binyamin regions as well as from the Gush Etzion junction. At that later location, they sang, prayed and listened to a number of inspirational speeches including from Sharaf, who is the grandson of Rabbi Moshe Levinger, credited with helping create the Kiryat Araba settlement fifty years ago.

A political environment for pitching tents?

The push to create encampment points, that would then become outputs and eventually, settlements, came just one week after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and spoke about a two-state vision.

He did not initiate a peace process, but Israel's pledge the week of his visit to authorize six zoning planes for Palestinian development was seen as a sign on the right that the government led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid plans to create a Palestinian state.

The bulk of the criticism, however, has been leveled at Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is now in the United States. It comes at the start of the election campaign in which Gantz has attempted to position himself as the leader of the Right against Likud party leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ozma Yehudit Party leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir who met a group of activists in Barkan said that Gantz in "advancing a Palestinian state. Gantz is representing the interests of the Palestinians instead of the interests of the state of Israel."

At issue for the Right and those who participated in the event was also the rate of illegal Palestinian construction, which they said was part of a push to preserve Area C for inclusion within the final borders of a Palestinian state. All the encampment points were located near such Palestinian buildings.

In some cases, these points which are on state land can be authorized as settlements already today, Sharaf said.

Left-wing activists who believe that Israel should remove the settlements and withdraw to the pre-1967 lines, also headed to the West Bank on Wednesday to voice their frustration at the Nahala initiative.

Public Safety Minister Omer Bar Lev (Labor) said that "the intention of a group of law breakers to build illegal outposts in Judea and Samaria harms the ability of the Israeli police and the army to their joint security mission of protecting Israel citizens."