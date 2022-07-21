The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel asks for clarifications after Russia targets Jewish Agency

The crackdown on the Jewish Agency came as Yair Lapid, who has been vocally critical of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, became prime minister.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 21, 2022 13:42
Israeli Ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben-Zvi (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israeli Ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben-Zvi
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel's ambassador to Russia asked Moscow for clarifications after the Russian Justice Ministry took action against the Jewish Agency, an Israeli official confirmed on Thursday.

The Russian Justice Ministry sent a letter to the Jewish Agency earlier this month, obtained exclusively by The Jerusalem Post, with a list of alleged violations of the law and their consequences. A senior Israeli diplomatic source said that Russia accused the Jewish Agency of illegally collecting information about Russian citizens.

In addition, in recent weeks, Russia expanded its definition of a foreign agent to include anyone who receives support from abroad and engages in actions that the authorities determine is against Russia's national interest. That categorization could apply to the Jewish Agency or other Jewish organizations operating in Russia.

The Russian authorities' actions could hinder the ability of Russian Jews to move to Israel.

Ambassador Alexander Ben-Zvi met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov last week to ask about the steps taken against the Jewish Agency.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov speaks with journalists before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov speaks with journalists before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Bogdanov said that the actions were not meant to be diplomatic moves against Israel and he will check the matter.

The meeting was first reported by Walla News.

The crackdown on the Jewish Agency came as Yair Lapid, who has been vocally critical of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, became prime minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not congratulate Lapid in a letter or a call as he did with other prime ministers in the recent past.

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov has expressed concern that Lapid will make Russia-Israel relations more difficult, Channel 12 reported. The Russian embassy denied the report but said that Israeli officials should be "less biased and more balanced."

Israel's policy on Ukraine has not changed under Lapid. Jerusalem has not sent any military aid to Kyiv, only humanitarian aid, out of a concern of jeopardizing the deconfliction mechanism with Russia that allows Israel to strike Iranian targets in Syria.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.



Tags Jewish Agency Russia Israel Russian Jewish Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by