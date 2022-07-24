Activists to march for release of Gaza hostages

Activists plan to hold a three-day march next week to pressure the government to secure the release of the four Gaza hostages.

"The current government, like its predecessors, acts in a lazy and morally bankrupt way toward its own people," said the organizers of the march.

The event, which will begin in Kfar Saba on August 3rd and end on the Gaza border on the 5th, is the initiative of the Goldin family.

Their son Hadar is presumed to have been killed during the 2014 Gaza war on the first of August. It's believed that Hamas holds his body and that of another soldier Oron Shaul killed in that same war on July 20.

Hamas is also holding two Israeli citizens captive, Hisham Al-Sayed who entered Gaza in April 2015 and Avera Mengistu who crossed into the Strip in April 2014.

(TOP) A fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, is seen inside an underground tunnel, in Gaza, August 18, 2014. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Last month Hamas published a video of Hisham and warned that he was in poor health.

March's organizers

Organizers of the march have focused on the fact that this summer, marks eight years since the Mengistu was kidnapped and the bodies of Goldin and Shaul have been held.

"Eight years in a row that the Israeli governments have given up on the fighters Oron and Hadar," the organizers said.

The government has taken steps to ease conditions for Gaza such as work permits and the entry of reconstitution materials rather than exerting pressure on Hamas, the organizers said.

The Goldin family in the past has wanted Israel to halt all assistance to Palestinians in Gaza until the captives are released.

This latest campaign by the Goldin family for the release of the captives comes as Israeli heads into its fifth election cycle in less than four years.