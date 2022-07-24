The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Activists to march for release of Gaza hostages

The event, which will begin in Kfar Saba on August 3rd and end on the Gaza border on the 5th, is the initiative of the Goldin family.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JULY 24, 2022 21:59
Rally to return bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul in Operation Guardians of the Walls ceasefire. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rally to return bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul in Operation Guardians of the Walls ceasefire.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Activists plan to hold a three-day march next week to pressure the government to secure the release of the four Gaza hostages.

"The current government, like its predecessors, acts in a lazy and morally bankrupt way toward its own people," said the organizers of the march.

The event, which will begin in Kfar Saba on August 3rd and end on the Gaza border on the 5th, is the initiative of the Goldin family.

Their son Hadar is presumed to have been killed during the 2014 Gaza war on the first of August. It's believed that Hamas holds his body and that of another soldier Oron Shaul killed in that same war on July 20.

Hamas is also holding two Israeli citizens captive, Hisham Al-Sayed who entered Gaza in April 2015 and Avera Mengistu who crossed into the Strip in April 2014.

(TOP) A fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, is seen inside an underground tunnel, in Gaza, August 18, 2014. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS) (TOP) A fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, is seen inside an underground tunnel, in Gaza, August 18, 2014. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Last month Hamas published a video of Hisham and warned that he was in poor health.

March's organizers

Organizers of the march have focused on the fact that this summer, marks eight years since the Mengistu was kidnapped and the bodies of Goldin and Shaul have been held.

"Eight years in a row that the Israeli governments have given up on the fighters Oron and Hadar," the organizers said. 

The government has taken steps to ease conditions for Gaza such as work permits and the entry of reconstitution materials rather than exerting pressure on Hamas, the organizers said.

The Goldin family in the past has wanted Israel to halt all assistance to Palestinians in Gaza until the captives are released.

This latest campaign by the Goldin family for the release of the captives comes as Israeli heads into its fifth election cycle in less than four years. 



Tags Gaza protests Israeli Palestinian Conflict hostage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Couple indicted for raping daughter to profit from pregnancy

Illustrative image of an arrest.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
5

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by