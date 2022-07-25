The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv University ranked 1st of all Israeli universities

The prestigious international ranking, released by National Taiwan University, is based on the number of academic publications and citations, alongside indexes of research excellence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 25, 2022 15:06

Updated: JULY 25, 2022 15:07
Tel Aviv University (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Tel Aviv University
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

The recently published NTU ranking for 2022 ranks Tel Aviv University 112th in the world and 1st in Israel. Last year TAU was ranked 144th in the world. Officials at TAU express great satisfaction with this year's ranking, an achievement that brings TAU very close to the world's top 100 universities.

The NTU ranking, based wholly on scientific publications, ranks the world's top 874 universities. This year the top 5 are Harvard (USA), Stanford (USA), University of London (UK), Oxford (UK), and Johns Hopkins (USA).

Of Israeli universities, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem was ranked 273rd, the Technion is in 346th place, while Ben-Gurion University, Bar-Ilan University, and the University of Haifa did not make the top 400.

Each university included in the ranking is given a grade based on the number of publications (25% of the grade), number of citations from scientific papers (35%), and research excellence (40%). The research excellence component includes the H-Index, the number of most-cited papers, and the number pf papers published in leading journals.  



Tags tel aviv university university students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
5

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by