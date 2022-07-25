Tel Aviv University ranked 1st of all Israeli universities

The recently published NTU ranking for 2022 ranks Tel Aviv University 112th in the world and 1st in Israel. Last year TAU was ranked 144th in the world. Officials at TAU express great satisfaction with this year's ranking, an achievement that brings TAU very close to the world's top 100 universities.

The NTU ranking, based wholly on scientific publications, ranks the world's top 874 universities. This year the top 5 are Harvard (USA), Stanford (USA), University of London (UK), Oxford (UK), and Johns Hopkins (USA).

Of Israeli universities, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem was ranked 273rd, the Technion is in 346th place, while Ben-Gurion University, Bar-Ilan University, and the University of Haifa did not make the top 400.

Each university included in the ranking is given a grade based on the number of publications (25% of the grade), number of citations from scientific papers (35%), and research excellence (40%). The research excellence component includes the H-Index, the number of most-cited papers, and the number pf papers published in leading journals.