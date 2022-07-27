The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yemenite Children Affair: Second grave to be opened Wednesday

Earlier this year, two graves were found under the headstone of Uziel Khoury, but it wasn't clear if either of the bodies was his.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 27, 2022 09:08
The Melamed family stands in front of Yossef's grave before it is opened. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The Melamed family stands in front of Yossef's grave before it is opened.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The assumed grave of Yossef Melamed, who is considered to be one of the children in the Yemenite Children Affair, was opened on Wednesday in the Nahalat Itzhak cemetery in Tel Aviv.

The opening of the grave was initiated by Melamed's family who are hoping to solve the mystery of what happened to their relative.

This is the second grave from the affair that has been opened after the Khoury family opened a grave a few months ago in an attempt to find their son who went missing around the time Israel was established.

What happened to Yossef Melamed

Yossef Melamed was taken to Hadassah Hospital in Tel Aviv when he was an infant, sometime between 1952-1953. The next day, hospital staff told his mother that he had died and been buried by the staff overnight. Years later, an IDF enlistment order arrived at the family home for Melamed, and an investigation in the Interior Ministry revealed that their records didn't say he was dead and instead had him recorded as leaving Israel in 1963, an entire decade after his supposed death.

Israel forensic team members open Uziel Khoury's grave for taking a DNA sample at the Sgula Cemetery on May 23, 2022 in Petah Tikva. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Israel forensic team members open Uziel Khoury's grave for taking a DNA sample at the Sgula Cemetery on May 23, 2022 in Petah Tikva. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Around a month ago, two graves were found under the headstone of Uziel Khoury. Due to the condition of the bodies, it wasn't clear which, if either, of the bodies were actually Khoury.

A month before the last election in March 2021, the government approved a bill to award compensation to the families that were affected by the affair.



Tags children government yemenite jews cemetery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Blood thickness can predict risk of COVID death - study

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by