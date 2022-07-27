Yemenite Children Affair: Second grave to be opened Wednesday

The assumed grave of Yossef Melamed, who is considered to be one of the children in the Yemenite Children Affair, was opened on Wednesday in the Nahalat Itzhak cemetery in Tel Aviv.

The opening of the grave was initiated by Melamed's family who are hoping to solve the mystery of what happened to their relative.

This is the second grave from the affair that has been opened after the Khoury family opened a grave a few months ago in an attempt to find their son who went missing around the time Israel was established.

What happened to Yossef Melamed

Yossef Melamed was taken to Hadassah Hospital in Tel Aviv when he was an infant, sometime between 1952-1953. The next day, hospital staff told his mother that he had died and been buried by the staff overnight. Years later, an IDF enlistment order arrived at the family home for Melamed, and an investigation in the Interior Ministry revealed that their records didn't say he was dead and instead had him recorded as leaving Israel in 1963, an entire decade after his supposed death.

Israel forensic team members open Uziel Khoury's grave for taking a DNA sample at the Sgula Cemetery on May 23, 2022 in Petah Tikva. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Around a month ago, two graves were found under the headstone of Uziel Khoury. Due to the condition of the bodies, it wasn't clear which, if either, of the bodies were actually Khoury.

A month before the last election in March 2021, the government approved a bill to award compensation to the families that were affected by the affair.