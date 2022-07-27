The State Comptroller found "noticeable deficiencies" in the operations of law enforcement in mixed cities before and during the widespread violence that broke out during Operation Guardian of the Walls last year, according to a report released by the comptroller's office on Wednesday.

The report examined the operations of police in Lod, Jaffa and Acre during the riots. About 520 outbreaks of violence were reported throughout Israel during the operation, killing three, injuring hundreds and leading to about 3,200 arrests, including about 240 Jews.

"The violent riots during Operation Guardian of the Walls revealed significant deficiencies in the operations of the police and in the interface between police and the Shin Bet. These deficiencies severely harmed the most basic personal security that Israeli citizens are entitled to," said the comptroller on Wednesday.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"These events brought to the surface existing tensions between the different population groups and testified to the need to take actions at the national and local level to create a respectful and common public space and to prevent the recurrence of such events. These events also illustrated the challenges of maintaining personal safety and ensuring public order in the cities involved and sharpened the need to examine the aspects of policing and law enforcement in these cities."

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, a mixed locality is one in which a significant majority of Jewish residents lives alongside a significant minority of Arab residents. There are nine such localities in Israel: Jerusalem, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Haifa, Acre, Ramle, Lod, Ma'alot-Tarshiha, Nof HaGalil and Neve Shalom. About 1,970,000 residents live in these localities, including about 500,000 Arabs.

Violent riots broke out in Ramla and across the country amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

"Mixed cities are part of the Israeli landscape, and are a microcosm of the entire Israeli society, in all its complexity," said the comptroller on Wednesday, stressing that the prime minister, public security minister and the Israeli government, police and Shin Bet must pay attention to the central issues mentioned in the report.

The comptroller recommended that the police and Shin Bet work to improve their operations in mixed cities during standard operations and increase their preparation for extreme events, such as the May 2021 riots.

The comptroller's report stressed that while police were aware of the possibility of riots flaring up in a pattern similar to the riots which broke out during Operation Guardian of the Walls and had even defined this threat in detail and expressed it in operational plans, they failed to respond appropriately once this threat was actualized during the operation.

In the days leading up to the Guardian of the Walls riots, Israel Police and the Shin Bet placed an emphasis on reinforcing the Jerusalem district while ignoring other areas where violence ended up breaking out. On May 10, 2021, about 1,400 police officers were assigned to the Jerusalem District, including 524 from Border Police, drawing forces away from other districts.

While ahead of the operation the Shin Bet identified a trend of rising tension in the Arab sector and insisted on the potential risk of an outbreak of violence, including clashes between Jews and Arabs in mixed localities, the agency also assessed that these events were local and placed the main emphasis on Jerusalem.

When the violence broke out during the operation, about 57% of the Border Police forces in Lod were not available for the Central District. In total, only about 25 policemen were present in Lod and only 58 policemen were present in Acre when the violence broke out in May 2021. These officers were neither equipped nor trained to deal with riots.

"The Shin Bet, like the police intelligence, did not provide a warning about the Guardian of the Walls incidents; nor did it form a reflective intelligence picture regarding the strength, scope and severity of the events that broke out. It also emerged that in the Shin Bet's activities in mixed cities during the Guardian of the Walls events, it encountered operational difficulties due to coordination problems with the police," said the comptroller.

The report also found that stations in Lod and Jaffa were understaffed, with half of the unmanned units at these stations being patrol units. Police in mixed cities rely heavily on reinforcements, extensive activity by mission headquarters, police officers who are temporarily stationed at these stations, volunteers and Israelis doing their national service in the police.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls, "significant functional deficiencies" were found in the police's intelligence system, in the exercise of its responsibility to provide warnings about incidents, in its ability to form a reflective intelligence picture before and during the events and in its ability to stream relevant information that would have enabled effective handling of these incidents.

At the police stations in mixed cities, it was found that four intelligence coordinators from the Lod station, four from the Jaffa station and three from the Acre station did not speak Arabic. Nine intelligence coordinators at these three stations had not entered Arabic language training courses.

"This situation may directly affect their ability to perform their duties optimally, since about a third of the residents in these cities belong to the Arab population, and in any case a significant portion of the intelligence information will be in the Arabic language. In these circumstances, not knowing the language can lead to deficiencies in the intelligence picture," stressed the report.

"Deficiencies concerning the building of the intelligence force and its operation harmed the police's preparedness and ability to deal with the incidents. The police intelligence system did not present a significant forecast regarding the events that broke out outside of Jerusalem in general and in mixed cities in particular. Police attention was directed mainly to dealing with events in Jerusalem."

The comptroller's report pointed out that while police had started using a central system for extracting open source intelligence from social media in 2018, in 2020 they were forced to stop using it after they failed to extend the contract for the system and failed to purchase a broader system due to budget gaps. The system was only reinstalled near the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Due to this lack of a central system, police were forced to mostly rely on manual collection for open source intelligence, meaning they were limited in aspects of the scope of information, locating sources and understanding network connections.

Police also do not have a central framework for how to handle intelligence concerning the public order, meaning that such information is not handled in an orderly manner. There is also no central framework for how to analyze such information in an emergency situation.

"In this state of affairs, even if sufficient intelligence products were produced, a fundamental difficulty would arise in being able to formulate an overall intelligence situation picture that would enable relevant warnings and effective assistance in preparation for emergency scenarios and in the operative handling of them," read the report.

Additionally, despite the Shin Bet and Israel Police having written procedures on the division of intelligence collection and assessment responsibilities in the field of public order between the two agencies, the relevant parties in both the police and the Shin Bet were not familiar with the procedures.

"It should be clarified that the shortcomings and gaps that emerged in this audit do not diminish the appreciation for the dedication of the Israel Police officers and their commanders, the soldiers and commanders in the Border Guard and the Shin Bet personnel, who work under difficult conditions, while taking risks and self-sacrifice, to maintain the safety of people and property and to enforce the law," stressed the comptroller.