The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IAF to inspect F-35s after US Air Force grounds most of its fleet

Israel to evaluate F-35 squadrons following USAF cautionary grounding amid suspicion over faulty part

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JULY 30, 2022 16:29
An Israeli Air Force F-35 flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, June 27, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An Israeli Air Force F-35 flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, June 27, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The Israel Air Force will be evaluating its squadrons of F-35i Adir stealth fighter jets after the United States military grounded their F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet over a problem with the ejection seats.

“The Air Force received information about a safety finding in the ejection seats in the F-35 array that is assessed as low risk,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, adding that “a directive was received to carry out tests during the next 90 days.”

“Israel was coordinating its response with the US military and the F35 Joint Program Office (JPO),” the military continued, adding that IAF Commander Maj.-Gen will make a decision on the possible grounding of the fleet. Tomer Bar following a decision by the US military.

"Israel was coordinating its response with the US military and the F35 Joint Program Office (JPO)."

IDF Spokespersons Unit

How does this impact the IAF?

Israel has a total of 33 advanced jets to make two F-35 squadrons, the 116th Lions of the South Squadron and the 140th Golden Eagle Squadron based at Nevatim Airbase. The IAF also has a third squadron used for training.

A formation of US Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets perform aerial maneuvers during as part of a combat power exercise over Utah Test and Training Range, Utah, US, November 19, 2018. (credit: US AIR FORCE/STAFF SGT. CORY D. PAYNE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)A formation of US Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets perform aerial maneuvers during as part of a combat power exercise over Utah Test and Training Range, Utah, US, November 19, 2018. (credit: US AIR FORCE/STAFF SGT. CORY D. PAYNE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Since becoming operational in 2018, the F-35 squadrons have carried out missions both over the Gaza Strip and as part of Israel’s war-between-wars campaign.

Why did the USAF ground F-35s?

The USAF grounded the jets due to a faulty cartridge-actuated device inside its ejection seat that would prevent the pilot from being able to blast out of the aircraft during an emergency safely. 

The seat manufacturer Martin-Baker said that the problem was first identified in April when “an anomaly was discovered” with one of the seat cartridge actuated devices in the F-35 seats in a jet at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

“This was quickly traced back to a gap in the manufacturing process, which was addressed and changed,” the statement added.

According to Air Force Times, during an inspection a maintainer “found that an ejection cartridge felt suspiciously light” and “after a closer look, the cartridge turned out to be missing its explosive charge that would lift someone to safety.”

The cartridge uses magnesium powder to ignite the propellant.

“Out of an abundance of caution, ACC units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process. Based on data gathered from those inspections, ACC will make a determination to resume operations,” said Air Combat Command spokeswoman Alexi Worley.

"Out of an abundance of caution, ACC units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process. Based on data gathered from those inspections, ACC will make a determination to resume operations."

Air Combat Command spokeswoman Alexi Worley

Air Force Times said at as of Wednesday, 2,700 F-35 ejection seat cartridges were tested and only three failures were discovered.

According to Air Force Times, the US military discovered the problem with the ejection seat in April but waited three months to ground the aircraft,  flown by the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps.

The grounding of the F-35s comes days after the Navy and USAF’s Air Education and Training Command stated that it had temporarily grounded almost 300 training aircraft due to similar issues.



Tags IAF IDF safety Israeli Air Force US military US Army F-35 US Air Force
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
5

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by