IAF to inspect F-35s after US Air Force grounds most of its fleet

The Israel Air Force will be evaluating its squadrons of F-35i Adir stealth fighter jets after the United States military grounded their F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet over a problem with the ejection seats.

“The Air Force received information about a safety finding in the ejection seats in the F-35 array that is assessed as low risk,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, adding that “a directive was received to carry out tests during the next 90 days.”

“Israel was coordinating its response with the US military and the F35 Joint Program Office (JPO),” the military continued, adding that IAF Commander Maj.-Gen will make a decision on the possible grounding of the fleet. Tomer Bar following a decision by the US military.

How does this impact the IAF?

Israel has a total of 33 advanced jets to make two F-35 squadrons, the 116th Lions of the South Squadron and the 140th Golden Eagle Squadron based at Nevatim Airbase. The IAF also has a third squadron used for training.

A formation of US Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets perform aerial maneuvers during as part of a combat power exercise over Utah Test and Training Range, Utah, US, November 19, 2018. (credit: US AIR FORCE/STAFF SGT. CORY D. PAYNE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Since becoming operational in 2018, the F-35 squadrons have carried out missions both over the Gaza Strip and as part of Israel’s war-between-wars campaign.

Why did the USAF ground F-35s?

The USAF grounded the jets due to a faulty cartridge-actuated device inside its ejection seat that would prevent the pilot from being able to blast out of the aircraft during an emergency safely.

The seat manufacturer Martin-Baker said that the problem was first identified in April when “an anomaly was discovered” with one of the seat cartridge actuated devices in the F-35 seats in a jet at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

“This was quickly traced back to a gap in the manufacturing process, which was addressed and changed,” the statement added.

According to Air Force Times, during an inspection a maintainer “found that an ejection cartridge felt suspiciously light” and “after a closer look, the cartridge turned out to be missing its explosive charge that would lift someone to safety.”

The cartridge uses magnesium powder to ignite the propellant.

“Out of an abundance of caution, ACC units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process. Based on data gathered from those inspections, ACC will make a determination to resume operations,” said Air Combat Command spokeswoman Alexi Worley.

"Out of an abundance of caution, ACC units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process. Based on data gathered from those inspections, ACC will make a determination to resume operations." Air Combat Command spokeswoman Alexi Worley

Air Force Times said at as of Wednesday, 2,700 F-35 ejection seat cartridges were tested and only three failures were discovered.

According to Air Force Times, the US military discovered the problem with the ejection seat in April but waited three months to ground the aircraft, flown by the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps.

The grounding of the F-35s comes days after the Navy and USAF’s Air Education and Training Command stated that it had temporarily grounded almost 300 training aircraft due to similar issues.