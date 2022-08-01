The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
PM Lapid at Atomic Energy ceremony: 'Other capabilities' keep Israel alive

Former PM Bennett asked the Atomic Emergency Commission to "continue to work - regardless of political upheavals."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 16:39
Prime Minister Yair Lapid stressed that alongside Israel's defense and attack capabilities, its "other capabilities" keep Israel alive, during a ceremony for the new head of Israel's Atomic Energy Commission on Monday.

"The operational arena in the transparent dome above us is made up of defense capabilities and attack capabilities, and what is commonly called in the foreign media: 'other capabilities.' These other capabilities keep us alive and will keep us alive as long as we and our children are here," said Lapid.

"[Former prime minister David] Ben-Gurion established the Atomic Energy Commission in 1952. It takes a lot of vision to establish this thing. Vision, in its most basic meaning, is the ability to take an idea and pour into it order, power, the right people, long-term thinking and a lot of attention to detail. This is what is now in front of me," added the prime minister. "We are proud of you and we thank you. The fate of the people of Israel is in the right hands. Thank you very much to everyone."

Dealing with the Iranian nuclear program

"A year ago, we made a series of decisions aimed at sharpening the assessments on our side to deal with the Iranian nuclear program. We allocated enormous resources to close gaps that kept me awake at night," former prime minister Naftali Bennett stated at the ceremony.

Bennett stressed that while the Iranians are making progress, the Israeli system "has been working at full power for the past year."

A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"I am asking you and I know you will continue to work - regardless of the political upheavals in the country. Our future and our security for generations depends on it."

IDF Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Moshe Edri, the incoming head of the Atomic Energy Commission, served in the IDF for 31 years and in senior positions in the defense establishment for the past 11 years. He replaces Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Ze'ev Snir, who has served in the role for seven years.



Tags Iran Naftali Bennett Nuclear Yair Lapid
