The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Israel’s Moment': The birth of Israel wasn't preordained - review

There was nothing inevitable about the emergence of the Jewish state.

By JONATHAN SCHANZER
Published: AUGUST 6, 2022 04:48
FORMER US president Bill Clinton and British prime minister Tony Blair pass a portrait of US president Harry S. Truman in the White House, 1998. Truman was critical to the founding of Israel. (photo credit: REUTERS)
FORMER US president Bill Clinton and British prime minister Tony Blair pass a portrait of US president Harry S. Truman in the White House, 1998. Truman was critical to the founding of Israel.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The nation-state of the Jewish people was born in the wake of a devastating global conflict, and at the dawn of a new cold war. There was nothing preordained about “Israel’s moment,” observes University of Maryland Jeffrey Herf. Rather, the years 1947 to 1949 were a fraught period, marked by tense politics in the United States and on the global stage. Israel ultimately prevailed against all odds as a result of tenacious advocacy on the part of a select few figures, and a “tenuous agreement between the Soviet Union and the United States.”

Herf’s book does not exactly make for light reading; it’s 500 pages long. But it is a fascinating exploration of the unlikely players that helped to secure Israel’s place in the community of nations. Herf also identifies the actors (notably within the American bureaucracy) that labored to suffocate the Jewish state before it could be conceived, and even after its creation.

“Arab attack upon the Jewish people… is also an attack upon the authority of the United Nations and the prestige of the United States.”

Robert Wagner

Two legislators stand out in Herf’s book as Israel’s unwavering champions during this pivotal moment: senator Robert Wagner (D-NY) and congressman Emanuel Celler (D-NY). Wagner declared that the “Arab attack upon the Jewish people… is also an attack upon the authority of the United Nations and the prestige of the United States.” Celler decried the Arab “monopoly of argument on Palestine in the United Nations.” They were supported by other Democrats during that period, such as senators Estes Kefauver (TN) and Alexander Wiley (WI), to name a few.

Freda Kirchwey, editor of the liberal magazine The Nation also understood the importance of this moment, and was a tireless advocate for Israel’s creation. Herf documents the many positions taken by The Nation in support of Israel, including its call for “the immediate facilitation of immigration into the Jewish area of Palestine for the Jewish population now in the camps of Europe.”

Other unlikely supporters for Israel hailed from the Communist bloc, which included Poland and Czechoslovakia, led by Russia. It was Andrei Gromyko, the Soviet representative to the United Nations, who unabashedly declared that the “Jewish people have been closely linked with Palestine for a considerable period in history,” and noted how the creation of Israel was consistent with the “principle of self-determination of peoples.”

A view of an entrance of the United Nations multi-agency compound near Herat November 5, 2009. (credit: REUTERS/MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL) A view of an entrance of the United Nations multi-agency compound near Herat November 5, 2009. (credit: REUTERS/MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL)

The irony here is thick.

Democrats today are increasingly ambivalent about Israel, with “The Squad” emerging as a vehemently anti-Israel chorus in Congress. The Nation is a mouthpiece for the “woke” mob that routinely excoriates Israel. And while Israel maintains a professional relationship with the Kremlin, particularly as it relates to Russia’s military presence in Syria, Russia would never be described as an ally of Israel. In fact, Russia today is moving to dismantle the operations of Israel’s Jewish Agency in the country, stoking new tensions.

Of course, the main protagonist in “Israel’s moment” was US president Harry S. Truman, who defied the “deep state” of his time. He overruled the strident opposition of his own State Department. Herf notes that secretary of state George Marshall had “deep reservations about the wisdom of a Jewish state in Palestine,” while George Kennan, the storied director of policy planning, “concluded that appeasement of Arab rejectionists rather that confrontation with antisemitism served American foreign policy.” The president defied the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which placed the crew of the Exodus under investigation after its famous voyage carrying Jews to Mandatory Palestine in defiance of British restrictions. He defied the Treasury Department, which investigated Jewish nonprofits that raised money for Zionist activities. And he overruled the Central Intelligence Agency, which issued a 17-page paper warning of the “Consequences of the Partition of Palestine.”

Against the backdrop of such positions across the US bureaucracy, Truman elected to recognize the new State of Israel and to give it the backing it needed to survive. No less remarkable was Truman’s decision to do so just as the Cold War was heating up. With the Soviet Union in support of Israel’s creation, it took remarkable courage and wisdom to not simply oppose Soviet policy. Indeed, this was a time when the burgeoning great power competition shaped nearly every facet of American foreign policy.

Herf specifically highlights the role of Clark Clifford, then a special assistant to the president, who challenged the conventional wisdom of the State Department and other agencies, urging the president to support the nascent Jewish state.

A gripping side plot in the book involved the efforts for and against a war crimes trial for Palestinian mufti Haj Amin al-Husseini. Husseini famously collaborated with Hitler and the Nazis, even recruiting Muslim fighters for the Nazi SS division in Bosnia. The mufti was captured by French troops in Germany in 1945, but ultimately escaped from custody in Paris in 1946 using a fake passport and traveling under an alias (likely aided by elements of the French government), ultimately finding his way to Cairo.

The role of France in this story is not cut and dry. On the one hand, French officials helped a Nazi collaborator. On the other hand, Herf notes that “support for Zionism in France encompassed a broad span of the political spectrum, including Communists, Socialists, Gaullists, radicals and various veterans of the French resistance.” In fact, the Jewish Agency and the Mossad LeAliyah Bet (which led the maritime challenge to the British policy of barring Jews from immigrating to Mandatory Palestine) were both based in Paris. The French Interior Ministry, Herf observes, was perhaps the greatest facilitator of efforts to bring Jewish refugees to Palestine.

Herf’s scholarship is always worth reading. But in this case, the entire episode is a useful reminder, at a particularly political moment in America, that politics can change. It is also an unfortunate reminder that some of the biases against Israel, in America and around the world, haven’t changed much at all. 

The writer, a former terrorism finance analyst at the US Department of the Treasury, is senior vice president for research at Foundation for Defense of Democracies. He is author of the new book Gaza Conflict 2021: Hamas, Israel and Eleven Days for War. (FDD Press 2021).

Israel’s MomentBy Jeffrey HerfCambridge University Press500 pages; $39.76



Tags Zionism history books book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by