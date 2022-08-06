The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hundreds protests Operation Breaking Dawn

On Friday and earlier on Saturday, a number of MKs from Meretz and the Joint List condemned Israel’s decision to launch the operation.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 6, 2022 20:20
Dozens of protesters in Tel Aviv against the attack on Gaza during Operation Breaking Dawn August 6, 2022. (photo credit: HADASH MEDIA/THE JOINT LIST)
Dozens of protesters in Tel Aviv against the attack on Gaza during Operation Breaking Dawn August 6, 2022.
(photo credit: HADASH MEDIA/THE JOINT LIST)

Hundreds of people protested against Operation Breaking Dawn on Saturday in differing locations throughout the country.

At a protest in Haifa, Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh said: “A round [of fighting] brings another round, more killing and more resistance. The circle of horror needs to stop. We came out to protest together for the only way that will benefit both nations – real negotiations to end the occupation, founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel and a just peace."

MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) also joined one of the protests.

“Stop the attack on Gaza! Continuing the war on Gaza will only lead to more suffering and casualties,” she said. “An immediate ceasefire is necessary – those who started it with a political decision should end it with a political decision. Only a diplomatic solution and an end to the occupation and siege will bring true security.”

“A round [of fighting] brings another round, more killing and more resistance. The circle of horror needs to stop. We came out to protest together for the only way that will benefit both nations – real negotiations to end the occupation, founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel and a just peace."

Ayman Odeh

Protests were also held in Shfaram, Umm el-Fahm, Rahat, Kafr Yasif, Jaffa, Taibe and opposite the house of Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Tel Aviv.

Dozens of protesters in Tel Aviv against the attack on Gaza during Operation Breaking Dawn August 6, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Dozens of protesters in Tel Aviv against the attack on Gaza during Operation Breaking Dawn August 6, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The protesters held handmade signs calling for an end to the violence and at some places waved Palestinian flags.

Earlier condemnations

On Friday and earlier on Saturday, a number of MKs from Meretz and the Joint List condemned Israel’s decision to launch the operation.

“Enough with the optional attack on Gaza! Assassinations and bombings will only lead to more suffering and destruction and will not bring any security to the citizens of Israel,” Touma-Sliman wrote on Twitter. “Lapid is trying to prove that he is a ‘bitchonist’ [security hawk] by spreading destruction in Gaza and [making] Israelis enter bomb shelters.”

MK Ofer Cassif, also of the Joint List, wrote on Twitter: “The barter attack – blood for votes. The cynical use of violence by Lapid and Gantz in the hope of [getting] more mandates in the election will only lead to a sea of tears and blood, in the Gaza ghetto, where two million people have been imprisoned for 15 years, and also in Israel,” he wrote.

“The attack has already claimed the life of 5-year-old Alaa Kadum. Enough! Stop the fire now!”

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej of Meretz wrote on Twitter:

“There are no winners in wars, but mainly scared citizens and children. Fear does not depend on nationality or religion, but is common to all of us and we are all obliged to do everything to bring calm as soon as possible,” he wrote.

“In the end, the fighting will end, but without a political [peace] initiative there will not be quiet for long. Don’t be afraid to speak, it’s the only way to stop fear.”

Finally, Zehava Galon, candidate to lead Meretz, wrote on Twitter:

“It’s time to stop the fighting before more innocent people get hurt, before the story gets complicated. The rounds of fighting in recent years did not remove the threat of rockets and mortars, and did not bring security and peace to the South. Blood continued to be shed in Gaza and the surrounding settlements, and the fear and hatred only increased,” she wrote.

“The solution to the reality of war is long-term calm and peace negotiations.”



Tags Gaza Tel Aviv protests Joint List Operation Breaking Dawn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by