Hundreds protests Operation Breaking Dawn

Hundreds of people protested against Operation Breaking Dawn on Saturday in differing locations throughout the country.

At a protest in Haifa, Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh said: “A round [of fighting] brings another round, more killing and more resistance. The circle of horror needs to stop. We came out to protest together for the only way that will benefit both nations – real negotiations to end the occupation, founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel and a just peace."

MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) also joined one of the protests.

“Stop the attack on Gaza! Continuing the war on Gaza will only lead to more suffering and casualties,” she said. “An immediate ceasefire is necessary – those who started it with a political decision should end it with a political decision. Only a diplomatic solution and an end to the occupation and siege will bring true security.”

Protests were also held in Shfaram, Umm el-Fahm, Rahat, Kafr Yasif, Jaffa, Taibe and opposite the house of Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Tel Aviv.

Dozens of protesters in Tel Aviv against the attack on Gaza during Operation Breaking Dawn August 6, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The protesters held handmade signs calling for an end to the violence and at some places waved Palestinian flags.

Earlier condemnations

On Friday and earlier on Saturday, a number of MKs from Meretz and the Joint List condemned Israel’s decision to launch the operation.

“Enough with the optional attack on Gaza! Assassinations and bombings will only lead to more suffering and destruction and will not bring any security to the citizens of Israel,” Touma-Sliman wrote on Twitter. “Lapid is trying to prove that he is a ‘bitchonist’ [security hawk] by spreading destruction in Gaza and [making] Israelis enter bomb shelters.”

MK Ofer Cassif, also of the Joint List, wrote on Twitter: “The barter attack – blood for votes. The cynical use of violence by Lapid and Gantz in the hope of [getting] more mandates in the election will only lead to a sea of tears and blood, in the Gaza ghetto, where two million people have been imprisoned for 15 years, and also in Israel,” he wrote.

“The attack has already claimed the life of 5-year-old Alaa Kadum. Enough! Stop the fire now!”

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej of Meretz wrote on Twitter:

“There are no winners in wars, but mainly scared citizens and children. Fear does not depend on nationality or religion, but is common to all of us and we are all obliged to do everything to bring calm as soon as possible,” he wrote.

“In the end, the fighting will end, but without a political [peace] initiative there will not be quiet for long. Don’t be afraid to speak, it’s the only way to stop fear.”

Finally, Zehava Galon, candidate to lead Meretz, wrote on Twitter:

“It’s time to stop the fighting before more innocent people get hurt, before the story gets complicated. The rounds of fighting in recent years did not remove the threat of rockets and mortars, and did not bring security and peace to the South. Blood continued to be shed in Gaza and the surrounding settlements, and the fear and hatred only increased,” she wrote.

“The solution to the reality of war is long-term calm and peace negotiations.”