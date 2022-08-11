Lapid gets briefed on Israeli preparedness for wildfire season

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev attended a preparedness meeting on wildfires on Wednesday.

Lapid was briefed on the readiness of the Fire and Rescue services in the face of wildfire season including efforts to reinforce personnel, equipment and technology.

"The climate crisis is presenting leaders, countries and all of humanity with a significant challenge, especially Israel, in which weather conditions are a main factor contributing to the risk of wildfires," said Lapid. "Our preparedness on this matter is a mission of national importance.

"I call on the citizens of Israel, especially during summer vacation, to avoid lighting fires in forests, parks and open spaces. Be alert for fires and situations in which there is a high risk of fires, and report them immediately.

"Public responsibility and solidarity are a critical component in our ability to prevent outbreaks of and deal with wildfires." Prime Minister Yair Lapid

A wildfire rages near Jerusalem on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

Wildfire season

Wildfires break out around the world every summer due to the heat, and sometimes they can last for days.

Last year multiple large fires broke out in the hills surrounding Jerusalem in the largest fire since the Carmel fire in 2010.