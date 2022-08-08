Operation Breaking Dawn was an undeniable success as far as Israel - and Prime Minister Yair Lapid - are concerned.

Israel left Palestinian Islamic Jihad licking its wounds after three days, with terrorists killed in pinpoint operations, relatively few civilian casualties in Gaza - in fact, Islamic Jihad killed more Palestinian civilians in that time than Israel did - and no Israeli casualties.

There was no perceptible international pressure. The sharpest condemnation came from Turkey, which, let’s face it, is a bit like the boy who cried wolf in these scenarios, even if Ankara and Jerusalem’s ties have been warmer of late.

It must be noted, that part of the reason things went so smoothly was that it was a fight against Islamic Jihad instead of Hamas. It was a fight between a heavyweight (Israel) and a featherweight (Islamic Jihad), as former IDF foreign media spokesman Peter Lerner noted on Twitter on Monday.

Of course, there was also a negative impact on Israel. Residents of Gaza border towns were under lockdown for days as Israel tried to avoid launching the operation, and then they had to run for shelter under constant barrages of rockets from Gaza for 66 hours.

Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Prime Minister Yair Lapid to receive a briefing on the ongoing Operation Breaking Dawn, August 7, 2022 (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Israel did not want Hamas to be drawn into the fighting so that the operation could be kept short and narrow, but the effect may be to give Hamas, a terrorist group, greater legitimacy and power, continuing a trend that began years ago, when Israel allowed Qatar to send suitcases of cash to Gaza.

All that, however, is not enough to write off how well the operation went for Israel overall.

Lapid passes the Gaza test

It went even better for Lapid. In less than two months as prime minister, he will have faced what is perhaps the greatest test a leader can face, and passed with good marks.

Just as US President Joe Biden’s visit had the potential to put a dent in opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s image as having singular capabilities when it comes to managing Israel’s international relations, Lapid can now get up and say that Netanyahu cannot claim the title as the only “Mr. Security.”

Notably, Operation Breaking Dawn went well for Lapid in two areas that have been his strong points.

As foreign minister for the past year, who still retains that portfolio, Lapid emphasized the need for constant communication with relevant parties abroad.

One of the messages Israel sent was that it was seeking to keep the operation short and focused. The result was no pressure from anyone Israel really cared about, statements from many Western countries about Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorism, and even very little of the “both sides” moral equivalency one often sees from diplomats in these situations.

A savvy, fast-moving media strategy shot down false reports that Israel killed a group of children in Jabaliya, when, in fact, they were killed by an errant Islamic Jihad rocket. Even the pro-Israel media critics seemed to have less to complain about this time. Lapid was directly involved in some of that, but he also made a good appointment on that front when he first entered office - Public Diplomacy Directorate head Lior Haiat.

Will Operation Breaking Dawn help Lapid in the election?

Despite all of the above, it’s unclear whether this will help Lapid electorally, though it certainly won’t hurt him.

Breaking Dawn may move votes around within the anti-Bibi bloc, if there were some Blue and White or other voters who had doubts about whether Lapid could handle a major security event as well as, say, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff.

It seems less likely, however, that a critical mass of the pro-Bibi bloc will change his or her vote over this operation.

The Israeli version of a “swing voter” is the center-right.

In the last election, those voters chose Yamina or New Hope. If recent political experience and polling shows anything, it’s that those voters did not actually want a coalition with the center-left. After being part of the “change coalition” with Meretz and Ra’am, New Hope was not able to pass the electoral threshold on its own in so many polls that its leader, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, sought a merger with Blue and White. Yamina, now without Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett but with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, the new name “Zionist Spirit,” and a campaign emphasizing unity, still isn’t making it over the 3.25% threshold in polls.

It’s clear from the polling that the former center-right voters moved to a more solid right-wing footing in Likud or other pro-Netanyahu parties. Those voters would have had to be mostly disappointed by security policy, and to be so bowled over by Lapid’s performance over the past few days that they would be converted to switch sides.

That seems unlikely, though the weekend polls will give a better answer as to whether the operation moved anyone from one side to another, or at least to the remaining swing party, Zionist Spirit.

At this point, Operation Breaking Dawn was a success for Israel and for Lapid, but probably not an electoral game-changer.