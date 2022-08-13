The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'The Student': Exciting Israeli counter-terror thriller addressing BDS

A US college hate crime turns into a murder mystery when when an Israeli student and her Lebanese roommate discover that there’s something hidden in their computers worth killing for.

By HADASSAH FAUR
Published: AUGUST 13, 2022 15:00
AN ISRAELI student and her Lebanese roommate discover there’s something hidden in their computers worth slitting a man’s throat. (photo credit: Tianyi Ma/Unsplash)
AN ISRAELI student and her Lebanese roommate discover there’s something hidden in their computers worth slitting a man’s throat.
(photo credit: Tianyi Ma/Unsplash)

Author Steve Gordon bends the threads of reality in his newest edition to the Gidon Aronson Thrillers, The Student, as former IDF elite forces soldier and hero Gidon must undertake a Herculean task to protect the people and country he loves. Gidon’s daring, complex character and the book’s thrilling, action-filled scenes make for a classic superhero story with shockingly realistic implications.

An exciting thriller of a former IDF elite forces soldier

What begins as a United States college hate crime soon turns into a murder mystery, when an Israeli student and her Lebanese roommate discover that there’s something hidden in their computers worth slitting a man’s throat. Recruited to protect the girls, Gidon Aronson, who has just returned to the US from a covert IDF operation in Syria, quite unexpectedly finds himself amid an international terror crisis. With the help of an FBI agent who suspects him of spying for Israel’s Mossad and his police friend, Gidon must uncover what exactly it is that the terrorists are after and stop them before they kill again.

In a struggle against time and an elusive anti-Israel terrorist cell, Gidon puts his remarkable battle skills, martial arts and keen sense of perception to the test, displaying superhuman strength and stamina when shielding the girls from harm’s way. While Gidon’s courage, strength and resolution to save lives are quite heroic, like all superheroes, he harbors a dangerous Achilles heel.

Soldier Depressed 311 (credit: Marc Israel Sellem)Soldier Depressed 311 (credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

The burdens of tragedy and trauma

Throughout the novel, Gidon struggles to move past the tragic death of his fiancée in a terrorist bombing and the countless traumas he experienced as an IDF soldier. He rashly risks his life to save others because he cannot bear to watch any more innocent victims die. He cannot move on from his grief and role as soldier, bringing him to feel trapped, lost and alone. “I began to sob. The tears came freely. There were the funerals, flag-draped coffins, and clusters of families and friends hugging each other and shaking uncontrollably,” Gidon recalls in his anguish.

“I began to sob. The tears came freely. There were the funerals, flag-draped coffins, and clusters of families and friends hugging each other and shaking uncontrollably.”

Gidon Aronson

The inspiration and deeper meaning behind the character

Gidon’s character is reflective of many American IDF soldiers, who feel they must play an impossible role of stoic savior when confronted with tragic loss, yet underneath their masks lie vulnerable, flawed and very human emotions. Gordon in an interview with the Magazine explains that Gidon is “a bit of a lost soul, trying to rebuild his life... He’s split between Israel and the States.” Indeed, Gidon returns to the US hoping to find solace in a safe place, but he is tied to Israel, unable to let go of both the good and the bad. “I felt like I needed to go back, and just walk the streets and paths of that land,” Gidon reflects.

“I wanted to create a series where the hero had a love of Israel.”

Steve Gordon

While Gordon’s plotline follows Gidon as he miraculously fights off terrorist villains, his story has a deeper underlying message. “I wanted to create a series where the hero had a love of Israel,” Gordon told the Magazine, recounting that the idea to write the thrillers came to him during the intifada when he saw “Israel was getting horrible press.” Gordon has since endeavored in his series to shed light on the reality in Israel and the positive facets of Israeli society. Throughout Gidon’s engrossing tale, Gordon creates characters and a storyline that have both fantastical undertones that keep readers engaged and on their toes, and a realistic basis that allows readers to relate to Gidon’s struggles and acquire a better understanding of Israeli culture.

One such notable instance is Gordon’s attempt to build relationships between Jewish and Arab Israelis in the book, such as the mysterious Ibrahim, who saves Gidon’s life. “There are relationships in Israel between Jews and Palestinians... people do have really positive relationships,” Gordon remarked on his motive for developing the friendship. Gordon also designed a plotline highlighting the effects of the BDS movement exploding all over American college campuses, wanting to address the devasting consequences of such hate crime and antisemitism in his book.

Gordon’s The Student is a gripping murder mystery that fuses a great story with a powerful message. The plotline and hero illuminate the terrifying effects of terrorism and present a testimony to the courageous heroism of individuals like Gidon, who while forced to carry an unbearable weight of responsibility on their shoulders, have made the world a safer place for the rest of us. 

The StudentBy Stephen GordonLoyola College/Apprentice House426 pages; $21.99



Tags IDF espionage IDF Soldiers books book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by