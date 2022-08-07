The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How Israel shot down false reports on Jabaliya explosion

As it soon became apparent, the children’s tragic death was not at Israel’s hands.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 7, 2022 15:35

Updated: AUGUST 7, 2022 15:37
Palestinians gather at the scene where senior commander of Islamic Jihad militant group Khaled Mansour was killed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 7, 2022. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Palestinians gather at the scene where senior commander of Islamic Jihad militant group Khaled Mansour was killed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 7, 2022.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

At about 9 p.m. on Saturday night, an explosion in Jabaliya in the Gaza Strip killed, among others, four children.

Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi tweeted photos of three dead boys, with the message: "This is what the US and the UK refer to as 'Israel's right to self-defense': Three or more 'dangerous terrorists' killed in Gaza now. Clearly today Israel is a safer place."

But, as it soon became apparent, the children’s tragic death was not at Israel’s hands. One of the hundreds of rockets Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched towards Israelis – in this case from a mosque, compounding the war crime of acting from civilian populations onto the war crime of attacking them – backfired, falling and exploding in Gaza. Two videos, one from Palestinian sources spread on social media and another grainy black-and-white one from the IDF, showed what actually took place.

Still, the explosion, like so many other unfortunate occurrences over the years, had the potential to become one that the media and activists would latch onto, with invective about Israel intentionally killing children spreading on social media, and moving up into such claims made more subtly in the mainstream international press, and then condemnation by governments. That could turn into pressure on Jerusalem to wrap up the operation, whether it was really ready to do so or not.

But what really happened was the opposite of the bleak scenario that Israelis have come to expect.

The apartment in Gaza, which Israel struck on August 5 to kill a top Islamic Jihad operative as part of Operation Breaking Dawn. (credit: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images) The apartment in Gaza, which Israel struck on August 5 to kill a top Islamic Jihad operative as part of Operation Breaking Dawn. (credit: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

By the middle of the next day, Tibi deleted the tweet.

The headline in Germany’s Bild on Sunday morning read: “Palestinian missile kills civilians in Gaza: Terror bullets explode on their own territory.”

Outside of the Arab world - and in some cases, inside it - other media didn't focus on the deaths in Jabaliya.

Three paragraphs into its article "Gaza escalation continues into the second day," CNN noted: "In one incident Saturday, four children were among seven people killed in an explosion in Jabaliya. The Palestinian Health Ministry initially said the blast was caused by an Israeli airstrike. Israel rejected the claim and said it was the result of errant rocket fire, and released a video showing what it said was the Islamic Jihad rocket sharply changing course in the air and hitting the building."

Major news agencies like AFP, AP and Reuters reported what happened in a similar manner.

In another example, Abu Dhabi-based English-language outlet The National wrote about midway through its article on the violence in Gaza that "Gaza's health authorities said six children were among 32 people killed so far in the Israeli strikes...Israel said it had 'irrefutable' evidence that some of the children were killed when a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad landed in the Jabaliya area in northern Gaza on Saturday. The military shared a video on its Twitter [account] that appeared to show a rocket falling to earth shortly after launch."

The article featured the IDF tweet with the video.

How did this quick turnaround happen? 

Though many of Israel’s supporters lament Jerusalem’s poor public relations efforts, this was an occasion in which the system worked.

“We identified the potential for damage from this incident very quickly,” Head of the Public Diplomacy Directorate Lior Haiat said on Sunday. “We understood it could be a public diplomacy catastrophe that could lead to diplomatic harm that could change the direction of the campaign.”

Within minutes, Haiat, IDF Spokesperson Ran Kohav, representatives of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry discussed the incident. Defense officials were quickly able to determine not only that the IDF was not responsible, but that Islamic Jihad very clearly was.

Haiat was able to coordinate a media plan with the others within an hour. He released a statement that Israel has “in our possession videos that prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that this incident was not the result of an Israel Defense Forces’ strike. Israeli security forces did not strike in Jabalya in the past few hours.

“It has been irrefutably proven that this incident was the result of the misfiring of a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad,” he stated. “Following reports in Palestinian and international media, an investigation took place which unequivocally showed that this was not an Israeli strike but rather, a rocket launched from within the Gaza Strip which fell in the heart of Jabalya. All fire by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is a double war crime: it is shooting at civilians, and using Gazan civilians as human shields.

“It has been irrefutably proven that this incident was the result of the misfiring of a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad.”

Lior Haiat

“This incident is an example of Islamic Jihad harming the residents of Gaza. All harm to innocent civilians is tragic,” the statement concludes.

Haiat’s statement was translated into multiple languages and sent to Israeli embassies around the world, which quickly passed on the message to local media.

International Spokeswoman for Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Keren Hajioff sent a video of herself making a similar statement that could be used for television and social media.

The IDF released its own statement about its "in-depth debrief," including that it "did not conduct any activities in Jabaliya at the time of the event."

Plus, Lapid released Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper from an ongoing Security Cabinet meeting to speak to Israeli media in the name of the government.

The wartime event that probably most hurt Israel’s efforts during Operation Guardian of the Walls last year was the bombing of the Al Jalaa building, in which the AP had its Gaza offices. The IDF said it struck the site because Hamas had equipment in the building that was jamming the Iron Dome missile defense system’s signals. The strike sparked criticism of Israel around the world, including from the US. Maj.-Gen. Nitzan Alon, who probed the IDF's PR issues after the operation, called it an "own goal."

One advantage Israel had this time is that it is clear Israel didn’t actually bomb the building with children inside in Jabaliya, and there were images and videos backing up the denial. That is an easier story to tell than “we did it, but here’s why it wasn’t bad.”

Haiat, a veteran diplomat who was the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry during Operation Guardian of the Walls last year, said that “past experience taught us that an event like this can disrupt a campaign.”

As such, each party involved in speaking for Israel took action “very, very quickly,” Haiat said, because “all the factors in the system understood the potential. 



Tags Gaza Arab Israeli conflict Fake news Operation Breaking Dawn
