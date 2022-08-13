A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of trying to murder his nephew in Jerusalem on Saturday.

According to police suspicions, the young man strangled his 4-year-old nephew and almost caused his death while the two were in an apartment and the boy's parents were in the synagogue, the police believe that this incident is related to the suspect's mental illness.

The suspect was arrested after the 4-year-old's uncle reported the incident and the police began an investigation.

From a preliminary investigation, it is suspected that during the morning several family members were in the apartment, and at a certain point, they noticed that the victim was not answering their calls.

The father of the family was called from the synagogue as a result and after a while when they noticed that the door of the suspect's room was locked, they broke open the door and found the victim lying on the floor, according to police reports.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Evacuation to the hospital

The child was taken by an MDA team to the hospital in critical condition with CPR actively performed on him, while unconscious. After arriving at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem, emergency care was administered to try and save the life of the child, who is still in critical condition.

"When we arrived at the house, we saw the boy who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We performed advanced and prolonged resuscitation on him, which included breathing, massages and administering medication. During the evacuation to the hospital, we continued the CPR until his heart started beating again," MDA senior medic Ziad Daviat and MDA paramedic Sigalit Mizrahi said.