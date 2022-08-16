The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu to release autobiography in Hebrew and English after election

Netanyahu recalled his reaction to Likud, under his leadership, getting only 12 seats in the 2006 election, describing becoming an opposition leader as a “consolation prize.”

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 19:44
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, is set to publish his autobiography in English and in Hebrew on November 22.

The publication date for Bibi: My Story is after the Knesset election set for November 1. The book will be published by the Shibolet imprint of Sela Meir publishers in Hebrew and Simon and Schuster in English.

What's does Netanyahu have to say? 

In a short excerpt shared by Sela Meir, Netanyahu recalled his reaction to Likud, under his leadership, getting only 12 seats in the 2006 election. He describes becoming an opposition leader as a “consolation prize.”

When he left the conference center where Likud had its election headquarters that night, he “gave a speech with my head held high, but everyone – the public, the political system and mainly the media – felt that my story was over.”

The cover of Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu's newest book, an autobiography titled ''Bibi: My Story.'' (credit: Sela Meir) The cover of Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu's newest book, an autobiography titled ''Bibi: My Story.'' (credit: Sela Meir)

Netanyahu said to his wife, Sara: “This time it really looks like the end. Maybe I’ll just quit and we can finally live our life.”

Netanyahu described Sara as “solid as a rock in this decisive moment.”

“Bibi,” Sara responded, “this is our life.”

“Bibi, this is our life.”

Sara Netanyahu

According to a statement from Sela Meir, "the book was written in the late hours of the night, on weekends and on long rides on the streets of Israel, in a burst of writing of about nine months that began at the start of his time as opposition leader." Netanyahu even expresses gratitude - "with a wink," the publisher said - for the break from being prime minister that allowed him to write.

What is the book about?

The book tells the story of Netanyahu’s life, beginning with his childhood in Jerusalem, his youth and young adulthood going back and forth between the US and Israel, his relationship with his brother Yoni, his military service and his work in public diplomacy, followed by his political career and over a decade as prime minister.

Netanyahu said that he is “excited to share my story, with hope that the peaks, the tribulations and the insights I collected on the way will inspire those who want to live a meaningful life.”

“My life story is woven with sorrow and happiness, disappointments and successes, lessons that I learned and people that I loved,” he said. “My personal story involves the story of the rise of our nation. We proved that with faith and determination, we can overcome any obstacle and ensure a brilliant future for our state.”

“My life story is woven with sorrow and happiness, disappointments and successes, lessons that I learned and people that I loved,” he said. “My personal story involves the story of the rise of our nation. We proved that with faith and determination, we can overcome any obstacle and ensure a brilliant future for our state.”

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyhau

Netanyahu has written three books in the past: Fighting Terrorism, A Place Among the Nations, and A Durable Peace.



