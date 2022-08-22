The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu releases his supposed phone number 'for every Israeli citizen'

Netanyahu received 9,420 calls within 30 minutes of the phone number being released, according to the Likud.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 22, 2022 18:01
Opposition head and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu checking his phone at the Knesset plenum, October 27, 2021 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Opposition head and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu checking his phone at the Knesset plenum, October 27, 2021
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu released on Monday a phone number through which Likud supporters can call and talk to the former prime minister, in a video posted on his social media accounts.

Netanyahu received 9,420 calls within 30 minutes of the phone number being released, according to the Likud.

In the video, Netanyahu stated he "discovered a whole new world" since purchasing a smartphone last year," adding that he "made a dramatic decision" to publish his supposed phone number to make himself available to every Israeli citizen.

"Call me up, I'll speak to some of you through video calls," the former prime minister added.

A number of coalition factions released statements ridiculing Netanyahu's move. Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman shared his own satirical video on Twitter, saying Netanyahu "has not picked up the phone in 12 years."

Another satirical video posted by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's Zionist Spirit faction shows Netanyahu not responding to questions on the annexation of the West Bank, reforms in the judicial system and other issues Netanyahu had previously promised to solve.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid also released a statement on the phone number, saying that "no fictional phone operated by Netanyahu's aides does not hide the fact that he criminally neglected every piece of Israel for 15 years."



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Likud Politics Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Trump letter authorized Israeli sovereignty in West Bank - exclusive

US President Donald Trump meets with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in March.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by