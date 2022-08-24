The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Border Police establishes new rural unit in Israel's north

The Border Police's new Rural Attack Unit is intended to fight crimes related to agriculture in the north of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 11:02
The Border Police established its new Rural Attack Unit in a ceremony up north. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Border Police established its new Rural Attack Unit in a ceremony up north.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Border Police established its new Rural Attack Unit in a ceremony on Tuesday, according to the Border Police Spokesperson's Unit.

The new unit consists of 67 IDF and Border Police soldiers who will be stationed in the north of Israel in the agricultural areas. The soldiers were trained in ambushing, lookouts, interceptions and mobile fighting. These skills will reportedly give the ability to effectively fight in the northern agricultural areas.

The ceremony was attended by Border Police Commander Asst.-Ch. Amir Cohen, North Command Commander Asst.-Ch. Shimon Lavi, Northern Border Police Commander Golan Sharon, the heads of councils in the north and the new unit's soldiers.

What is the objective of the Rural Attack Unit?

The new unit joins other specialized units for fighting in the rural areas of the north that deal with intelligence, investigations and other policing units that are intended to help fight crime.

The Border Police established its new Rural Attack Unit in a ceremony up north. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) The Border Police established its new Rural Attack Unit in a ceremony up north. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The protection and defense of the business owners in the rural spaces and fighting agricultural crime has a first-degree national value," said Cohen at the ceremony. "The farmers are a symbol of Zionism and settlement, and they produce our bread from the soil with the sweat on their brows, and we have the responsibility to protect them and their produce.

"The establishment of the first Rural Attack Unit here in the north is an additional tier in strengthening the personal safety of the rural citizens. I expect this unit to be expert in its domain, show initiative, be combative and act cunningly against the crimes in agriculture."

Assistant-Chief Amir Cohen

"In the last few months, you underwent professional training in which you were exposed to fighting skills that you will need in this unit and you were trained to be fully fledged fighters in regards to operation and values," said Sharoni. "At the end of the process, the longed-for moment has come where the Rural Attack Unit rolls up its sleeves and prepares to fill its unique tasks.

"The establishment of the unit is part of a meaningful process of learning and development toward a changing reality in the rural sector."



Tags Border Police agriculture north Army
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
4

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
5

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by