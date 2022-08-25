The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pro-Russian forces release Israeli prisoner of war captured in eastern Ukraine

He was released by pro-Russian separatists on Thursday to Russia, where he is expected to be allowed to return to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 16:12

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2022 16:17
Israeli-Ukrainian prisoner of War, Vladimir Kozlovsky, in a video released by the Luhansk Republic Military (photo credit: Screenshot/Luhansk Republic Military)
Israeli-Ukrainian prisoner of War, Vladimir Kozlovsky, in a video released by the Luhansk Republic Military
(photo credit: Screenshot/Luhansk Republic Military)

Vladimir Kozlovsky, an Israeli-Ukrainian citizen who was taken as a prisoner of war by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, was released on Thursday according to Israeli media.

Russian media claimed that Kozlovsky cooperated with them in captivity, and had been allowed to observe his Jewish religion while held by pro-Russian forces. He was reportedly released to a Jewish community in Russia.

40-year-old Kozlovsky was captured by the Luhansk Republic Army after his unit stationed in eastern Luhansk was caught in a barrage of heavy Russian artillery.

He was released by the separatist movement on Thursday to Russia, where he is expected to be allowed to return to Israel.

How Kozlovsky was captured by Russia

Kozlovsky has been living in Ukraine for several years with his wife and child. According to Kozlovsky, he was detained by Ukrainian authorities and conscripted, despite receiving a diplomatic certificate allowing him to leave the war-torn country.

"I met with the Israeli consulate, they gave me a certificate so that I could leave the country and they [Ukrainian authorities] detained me at the border," he recalled in a video released by the Luhansk Republic Military in June.

In the video, Kozlovsky displayed his Israeli ID card and spoke of the events leading up to his capture.

“We had a weapon, but we did not know how to use it... They did not train us to fight and sent us to the battlefield,” Kozlovsky said. "They also did not tell us that we were going to fight. We thought we would stay in western Ukraine until we reached the Luhansk region.

"[The Ukrainian military] did not train us to fight and sent us to the battlefield

Israeli-Ukrainian POW Vladimir Kozlovsky

"We received messages from the Russians that it was better for us to surrender,” he continued. “We soldiers also talked about it before, but the commanders tried to prevent these conversations. We were told that if we surrender, we will be tortured to death. It is better not to surrender alive.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry and the Israeli embassy in Moscow sent official letters to its Russian counterparts and held talks with them after hearing of the arrest.

Israelis, mercenaries in the Russia-Ukraine War

Kozlovsky was not the first Israeli-Ukrainian detained by Russia. In early March, a merchant sailor with Israeli and Ukrainian citizenship had been detained by the Russian Navy in the Black Sea as his ship was sailing for Romania.

In May, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that “Israeli mercenaries” were “fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with the Azov militants,” likely referencing the video. Russia refers to foreign fighters as mercenaries in its official statements and does not recognize them as legitimate combatants.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



