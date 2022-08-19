The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russia's Black Sea Fleet completing tasks, to get 12 new ships - commander

"The Black Sea Fleet is participating in the special military operation, and is successfully completing all the tasks set for it," newly appointed commander Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov said

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 19, 2022 13:00
Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR)
Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR)

Russia's Black Sea Fleet is set to receive 12 new vessels alongside additional aviation and land-based vehicles in 2022, newly appointed commander Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov said on Friday, state-owned TASS news agency reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet is participating in the special military operation, and is successfully completing all the tasks set for it," TASS quotes him as telling a group of young officers.

"The Black Sea Fleet is participating in the special military operation, and is successfully completing all the tasks set for it."

Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

State-owned news agency RIA said on Wednesday that Sokolov had been appointed head of the Black Sea Fleet. He replaced Igor Osipov, its head since 2019, after a series of setbacks. The week before, blasts at an airbase in Crimea destroyed much of one of the fleet's air regiments.

The Russian Navy's series of setbacks in the Russia-Ukraine War

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)

In April, the fleet's flagship, the cruiser Moskva, was sunk in what Ukraine's Defense Ministry said was a missile strike. Two months later, the Black Sea Fleet withdrew from strategically vital Snake Island, near the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Russia refers to its military campaign in Ukraine as a "special military operation," aimed at demilitarizing and "denazifying" Ukraine. Both Kyiv and Western governments say that is a pretext for an imperial-style war of conquest.



