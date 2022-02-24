Thursday morning a list of the last living Righteous Among The Nations living in Ukraine was passed to Israel’s Foreign Ministry by the “From The Depths Foundation” located in Poland. Daniels, a UK and Israeli citizen, has sent the list to Israel’s embassy in Warsaw Poland.

Of the 2,673 Righteous Among The Nations, honored by The State of Israel’s Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, for their roles in saving the lives of Jews during the Holocaust, only 17 are still living, all now in their late 80’s and 90’s, spread all across Ukraine.

“We knew we had to act fast and decisively to ensure that we have every possible chance to be of assistance to these heroes, just as they were to us,” said Jonny Daniels, founder of From The Depths.

Read more on the Ukraine-Russia War:



The Righteous, in addition to being given the title, are also given Honorary Citizenship to the State of Israel, which entitles them to make Aliyah if they wish.

“Making a list of the Righteous is a strange feeling, these heroes who risked their lives to save our brothers and sisters 80 years ago, now need our help. I'm literally compiling a list of Schindler’s” said Daniels.

Visiting the last living Righteous 3 months ago in Kiev, pictured Mrs, Nina Bogorad, 97 years old, and Mr. Nazarenko, 92 (credit: FROM THE DEPTHS)

“Regardless of whether they leave or decide to stay and be with their families, we have started a campaign to enable us to continue to helping them, working with local partners to ensure they have all the need to stay home and stay safe, providing them with food packages and health supplies, just as we’ve done during all of covid, and I aim, if possible to be going to Kyiv within the next few days, to help those who helped us,” said Daniels.

“Just speak with ‘Righteous’ from outside of Kyiv” he adds “they are very scared, Russians destroy the airport and they heard explosions. Other ‘Righteous’ in Odessa we can’t get in touch with this morning as mobile services are down in that region.”

Mrs. Nina Bogorad is 97 years old, and the oldest living Ukrainian Righteous of the Nations. In 1942, at the age of 17 years old, she brought into her home a young wounded Ukrainian soldier, who fled the Germans twice.

His situation got bad and she wanted to take him to the underground doctors, but he refused, explaining to her that in addition to being in the underground, he was also a Jew, and could be given up by anyone.

Understanding the incredible risks involved in harboring a Jew, she did so regardless.

During the time of hiding and convalescence, they fell in love and married after the war.

She was recognized as one of the Righteous Among The Nations by Israel's State Holocaust museum Yad Va'Shem in 1992. Today, Mrs. Bogorad lives in Kyiv and has family in Ukraine, Israel and the United States.