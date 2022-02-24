The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

17 Righteous Among The Nations live in Ukraine - will Israel rescue them?

Of the 2,673 Righteous Among The Nations only 17 are still living, all now in their late 80’s and 90’s, spread all across Ukraine. 

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 10:54

Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 11:17
Visiting the last living Righteous 3 months ago in Kiev, pictured Mrs, Nina Bogorad, 97 years old, and Mr. Nazarenko, 92 (photo credit: FROM THE DEPTHS)
Visiting the last living Righteous 3 months ago in Kiev, pictured Mrs, Nina Bogorad, 97 years old, and Mr. Nazarenko, 92
(photo credit: FROM THE DEPTHS)

Thursday morning a list of the last living Righteous Among The Nations living in Ukraine was passed to Israel’s Foreign Ministry by the “From The Depths Foundation” located in Poland. Daniels, a UK and Israeli citizen, has sent the list to Israel’s embassy in Warsaw Poland.

Of the 2,673 Righteous Among The Nations, honored by The State of Israel’s Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, for their roles in saving the lives of Jews during the Holocaust, only 17 are still living, all now in their late 80’s and 90’s, spread all across Ukraine. 

“We knew we had to act fast and decisively to ensure that we have every possible chance to be of assistance to these heroes, just as they were to us,” said Jonny Daniels, founder of From The Depths.


Read more on the Ukraine-Russia War:

The Righteous, in addition to being given the title, are also given Honorary Citizenship to the State of Israel, which entitles them to make Aliyah if they wish. 

“Making a list of the Righteous is a strange feeling, these heroes who risked their lives to save our brothers and sisters 80 years ago, now need our help. I'm literally compiling a list of Schindler’s” said Daniels.

Visiting the last living Righteous 3 months ago in Kiev, pictured Mrs, Nina Bogorad, 97 years old, and Mr. Nazarenko, 92 (credit: FROM THE DEPTHS) Visiting the last living Righteous 3 months ago in Kiev, pictured Mrs, Nina Bogorad, 97 years old, and Mr. Nazarenko, 92 (credit: FROM THE DEPTHS)

“Regardless of whether they leave or decide to stay and be with their families, we have started a campaign to enable us to continue to helping them, working with local partners to ensure they have all the need to stay home and stay safe, providing them with food packages and health supplies,  just as we’ve done during all of covid, and I aim, if possible to be going to Kyiv within the next few days, to help those who helped us,” said Daniels.

“Just speak with ‘Righteous’ from outside of Kyiv” he adds “they are very scared, Russians destroy the airport and they heard explosions. Other ‘Righteous’ in Odessa we can’t get in touch with this morning as mobile services are down in that region.”

Mrs. Nina Bogorad is 97 years old, and the oldest living Ukrainian Righteous of the Nations. In 1942, at the age of 17 years old, she brought into her home a young wounded Ukrainian soldier, who fled the Germans twice.

His situation got bad and she wanted to take him to the underground doctors, but he refused, explaining to her that in addition to being in the underground, he was also a Jew, and could be given up by anyone.

Understanding the incredible risks involved in harboring a Jew, she did so regardless.

During the time of hiding and convalescence, they fell in love and married after the war.

She was recognized as one of the Righteous Among The Nations by Israel's State Holocaust museum Yad Va'Shem in 1992. Today, Mrs. Bogorad lives in Kyiv and has family in Ukraine, Israel and the United States.



Tags Israel Russia ukraine Righteous Among the Nations Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by