The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel seized 300 illegal weapons on Egyptian, Jordanian borders in 2022 - IDF

In addition to the weapons, over 2,100 kg. of drugs have been seized along the Egyptian and Jordanian borders.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2022 09:00

Updated: AUGUST 28, 2022 09:38
Israel security forces have seized over 2,100 kg. of smuggled drugs along the Egyptian and Jordanian borders since the start of 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel security forces have seized over 2,100 kg. of smuggled drugs along the Egyptian and Jordanian borders since the start of 2022.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The smuggling of an estimated 300 weapons has been prevented by the IDF, Israel Police and other security forces since the start of this year alone, a new report released on Sunday morning claims.

In addition to the weapons, over 2,100 kg. of drugs have been seized along the Egyptian and Jordanian borders.

How did Israeli security forces do it?

The drugs were seized as a result of 40 thwarted drug smuggling attempts, the worth of which total around NIS 135 million. In addition, 18 attempts to smuggle ammunition at the Jordanian border were thwarted, resulting in the seizing of approximately 300 weapons.

According to an IDF statement on the subject, these numbers "reflect an increase in the scope of the attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons into Israeli territory - alongside a significant increase in the scope of countermeasures.

"Our forces will continue to act sharply and precisely to maintain the security of the residents of the south, alongside continuing to strengthen the necessary partnership with other security bodies in the region."

Lt.-Col. Ido Saad
Around 300 weapons have been seized by the IDF as a result of thwarted smuggling operations along the Egyptian and Jordanian border since the start of 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Around 300 weapons have been seized by the IDF as a result of thwarted smuggling operations along the Egyptian and Jordanian border since the start of 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Throughout 2020, a total of NIS 150 million worth of drugs was seized, and in 2021 the number rose to NIS 209 million.

The number of weapon smuggling operations thwarted by Israel has risen significantly, from eight in 2020 to 13 in 2021 and 18 in the first eight months of 2022 alone.

Speaking about the IDF's success in stopping the smuggling operations, Faran Brigade Commander, Lt.-Col. Ido Saad said that "the mission of our forces to protect the borders, preserve the governance of the Negev and to work for the sovereignty of the State of Israel within peaceful borders is of the highest importance."

"The soldiers work every night to thwart attempts to smuggle drugs and ammunition across the border and in doing so, they choke the economic engine of crime in the Negev and prevent the arrival of dangerous drugs and illegal weapons into the public. 

"Our forces will continue to act sharply and precisely to maintain the security of the residents of the south, alongside continuing to strengthen the necessary partnership with other security bodies in the region."

Over the past year, Israel's Central Command and Southern Command have established joint military units encompassing IDF soldiers, Israel Police, Shin Bet operatives and other entities, in order to combat the smuggling phenomenon at the Jordanian and Egyptian borders. The units work to produce accurate intelligence pictures in real-time and to formulate a unified operative response to smuggling attempts.

Commenting on the success of the joint work, Yoav Regional Brigade commanders Lt.-Col. Itamar Dashel said that he is "proud of the forces operating in the sector, who demonstrate operational precision and lead to important security achievements, making it possible to preserve stability in a space where silence is deceptive.

"The brigade experienced a significant leap forward in dealing with and understanding the security threat and increasing readiness to face other threats in the region."



Tags IDF drugs egypt and israel border jordan israel Smuggling illegal weapons
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by