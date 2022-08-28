The smuggling of an estimated 300 weapons has been prevented by the IDF, Israel Police and other security forces since the start of this year alone, a new report released on Sunday morning claims.

In addition to the weapons, over 2,100 kg. of drugs have been seized along the Egyptian and Jordanian borders.

How did Israeli security forces do it?

The drugs were seized as a result of 40 thwarted drug smuggling attempts, the worth of which total around NIS 135 million. In addition, 18 attempts to smuggle ammunition at the Jordanian border were thwarted, resulting in the seizing of approximately 300 weapons.

According to an IDF statement on the subject, these numbers "reflect an increase in the scope of the attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons into Israeli territory - alongside a significant increase in the scope of countermeasures.

Throughout 2020, a total of NIS 150 million worth of drugs was seized, and in 2021 the number rose to NIS 209 million.

The number of weapon smuggling operations thwarted by Israel has risen significantly, from eight in 2020 to 13 in 2021 and 18 in the first eight months of 2022 alone.

Speaking about the IDF's success in stopping the smuggling operations, Faran Brigade Commander, Lt.-Col. Ido Saad said that "the mission of our forces to protect the borders, preserve the governance of the Negev and to work for the sovereignty of the State of Israel within peaceful borders is of the highest importance."

"The soldiers work every night to thwart attempts to smuggle drugs and ammunition across the border and in doing so, they choke the economic engine of crime in the Negev and prevent the arrival of dangerous drugs and illegal weapons into the public.

"Our forces will continue to act sharply and precisely to maintain the security of the residents of the south, alongside continuing to strengthen the necessary partnership with other security bodies in the region."

Over the past year, Israel's Central Command and Southern Command have established joint military units encompassing IDF soldiers, Israel Police, Shin Bet operatives and other entities, in order to combat the smuggling phenomenon at the Jordanian and Egyptian borders. The units work to produce accurate intelligence pictures in real-time and to formulate a unified operative response to smuggling attempts.

Commenting on the success of the joint work, Yoav Regional Brigade commanders Lt.-Col. Itamar Dashel said that he is "proud of the forces operating in the sector, who demonstrate operational precision and lead to important security achievements, making it possible to preserve stability in a space where silence is deceptive.

"The brigade experienced a significant leap forward in dealing with and understanding the security threat and increasing readiness to face other threats in the region."