Suspect arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 4 minors

A man was arrested on Monday on the suspicion of sexually abusing four minors, according to the Police Spokesperson Unit.

Jerusalem's Central Police Unit received reports a few months ago about a suspect who had allegedly committed sexual offenses against a minor several years ago, following the information, the unit began an undercover investigation into the matter.

Detectives managed to locate the minor, who was 13 at the time of the incident, and told investigators that she and another minor, who was about 8 years old at the time, fell victim to sexual abuse and indecent acts committed by the suspect (a man in his 30s, a resident of Jerusalem), in his home in the Nahlaot area.

During the investigation, police found information that another woman was a victim of the suspect and was also a minor at the time of the act.

The woman was summoned to the Jerusalem Central Police Unit and told investigators that when she was about 13.5 years old, she was brought by the suspect to his house, where he imprisoned her and forced her to have sexual contact with another person, also a minor, who was his friend at the time.

Following these findings, on August 21, the investigation moved to the open phase, and the suspect was arrested by youth division detectives of the central unit near his home in Givat Shaul. He was taken for questioning, where he was presented with the evidence collected by the police investigators.

Suspects admits to further sexual offenses

During questioning, another case was revealed, where the suspect allegedly committed sexual offenses against a woman he was in a relationship with who was also a minor at the time.

The suspect also admitted that he sexually assaulted his sister when she was a minor, about 14 years ago, at their parents' house.

A prosecutor's statement was filed against the suspect and his detention was extended by four more days until September 7. In the coming days, the prosecutor's office is expected to file an indictment against him.