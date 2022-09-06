The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF soldier charged with causing car accident that killed Palestinian

A soldier in the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion is accused of causing a deadly accident while driving a vehicle that had been confiscated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 00:21

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 01:01
Orthodox infantry soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion pray in the field (photo credit: Courtesy)
Orthodox infantry soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion pray in the field
(photo credit: Courtesy)

A soldier in the IDF's ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion will be charged after he allegedly caused the death of a Palestinian in a car accident near Ramallah in December 2021, according to Ynet.

The soldier accepted a plea agreement with IDF prosecutors in exchange for a less severe charge than he was originally given. While the initial charge carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison, the less severe charge carries a 3-year maximum sentence.

The soldier is accused of causing the accident while driving a vehicle that had been confiscated. Ynet noted that there was a widespread problem within the unit of soldiers taking confiscated vehicles for joyrides but no one was prosecuted until now.

An investigation into the incident revealed that while the soldier was driving the confiscated vehicle on Route 60, it collided with another vehicle in which two Palestinians were traveling, killing one of them and injuring the other. The soldier was lightly injured.

Following the incident, the commander of a company in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion was reprimanded by the commander of the Kfir Brigade, Lt. Col. Eran Oriel, and two other officers were dismissed from their posts, according to the Ynet report.

The symbol of Netzah Yehuda (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The symbol of Netzah Yehuda (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"I am hopeful that at the end of the day, the court will see fit to make things easier for the accused."

Nir Yesulovich, attorney representing the accused soldier

"I welcome the plea agreement reached with the military prosecution. After the prosecution was presented with many difficulties regarding the investigative material collected against the accused," said Nir Yesulovich, an attorney representing the soldier.

"I am hopeful that at the end of the day, the court will see fit to make things easier for the accused. After that, I will reveal to him an evidentiary fabric that justifies a reduction in the sentence," he added.

Previous incident involving Netzah Yehuda soldiers

According to a previous report in The Jerusalem Post, four soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion were suspended last month after they were recorded on video beating two Palestinian civilians in Ramallah.

The report noted that the unit has had a history of some soldiers abusing Palestinians and taking advantage of their stations.

Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.



Tags IDF Palestinians car accident IDF Soldiers
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by