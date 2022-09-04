Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi nominated as 23rd IDF Chief of Staff

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has nominated current Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi as the IDF’s 23rd Chief of Staff, replacing Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

The paratrooper was long seen as a front-runner to replace Kohavi who is set to retire from service in January.

“He is the most suitable officer in terms of the rich operational experience he has in a variety of areas, as well as in terms of his command abilities and his approach to various military issues, which he has demonstrated throughout his years of service,” Gantz said in a statement.

The decision was made following a thorough assessment process conducted over the period of several months, Gantz’s office said in a statement.

The selection process, which is based on recommendations by the military advocate general, consists of six stages with Gantz having consulted with Kohavi, Prime Minister Yair Lapid as well as former senior officials such as prime ministers, defense ministers, chiefs of staff, and others.

Lapid said that the decision between Halevi and Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir was “a choice between two worthy and good candidates.”

"The choice of Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi is worthy and natural. Hertzi is an outstanding officer with a wealth of experience and skills - I am sure that he will lead the IDF to many significant achievements,” Lapid said.

Kohavi “welcomed the selection of a highly talented and experienced officer,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Office said, adding that he congratulated Halevi on his appointment and wished him luck.

In the coming week, Gantz will pass Halevi’s name to the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee headed by Supreme Court judge Menny Mazuz. Subject to its approval, Gantz will then bring the nomination to the government for approval.

“It should be noted that the Defense Minister has a significant acquaintance over decades with the two final candidates for the appointment in a variety of positions,” his office added.

Gantz spoke with Halevi and informed him of the decision.

The 54-year-old officer was drafted in 1985 into the paratrooper's brigade and later served in the elite Sayeret Matkal reconnaissance unit before commanding it in 2001. He replaced the other candidate for the position of Chief of Staff. Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, as deputy Chief of Staff after serving as the head of Military Intelligence and Southern Command.

Gantz also spoke with Zamir, who is currently a research fellow at the Washington Institute, and told him that he considers him an “excellent and worthy candidate” and thanked him for his contribution to Israel’s security over his decades of service.

He said that he is a quality candidate for future positions in the defense establishment and that he is “certain” that he will continue to contribute to the state. Kohavi also spoke to Zamir following the announcement.

Zamir was also a leading candidate to replace former chief of staff Lt.-Gen.(ret.) Gadi Eisenkot in 2018.

He spent most of his career in the Armored Corps and commanded the Seventh Armored Brigade as well as the Ga’ash Division. He held a number of key positions in the Ground Forces Command before serving as the military aide to Netanyahu, a key position in which he acted as the former prime minister’s chief military and intelligence affairs adviser.