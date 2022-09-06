The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ben Gvir panels for teens, supporters chant 'Your village should burn'

Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir ignited passionate support and condemnation when he came to panel at a Ramat Gan high school.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 13:14
Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at Blich high school (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at Blich high school
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir participated in a panel at the Blich high school in Ramat Gan on Tuesday, despite opposition by students' parents and politicians alike. 

Members of Otzma Yehudit, Ben Gvir's faction within RZP, gathered outside of the school, as did anti-Ben Gvir protestors from a number of left-wing organizations.

The Otzma Yehudit protestors were led by Ben Gvir's number three, and seventh on the RZP list, Almog Cohen. They held signs saying "Death to Terrorists" and "It is time for Ben Gvir."

Cohen shouted into a megaphone that the anti-Ben-Gvir protestors were "self-hating antisemites."

Pro-Ben Gvir students shouted at the opposite group, "Your village should burn," a popular racist chant usually directed at Arabs.

Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at Blich high school (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at Blich high school (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Meretz Youth was one of the groups protesting against Ben Gvir under the slogan, "We are the children that Ben Gvir will deport."

"Kahanism and racism are not legitimate opinions in the political system, they are violent views that threaten to destroy Israeli democracy. Ben Gvir is not legitimate, teenagers do not need to hear terrible racism in their school directed at Arabs, LGBT and leftists," Meretz Youth said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.

"Kahanism and racism are not legitimate opinions in the political system, they are violent views that threaten to destroy Israeli democracy. Ben Gvir is not legitimate, teenagers do not need to hear terrible racism in their school directed at Arabs, LGBT and leftists."

Meretz Youth

"I am full of pride for the high school students at Blich for standing strong against the crazy Left … I will discuss democracy, Zionism, and loving the land and the country. The shouting of the demented Left will not deter me. With God's help, we will win, form a fully right wing government and bring sanity back to the country," Ben Gvir said.

Why is Blich at the center of all this?

Blich holds an election panel ahead of every election and invites members of all parties to participate. In a letter to parents sent out on Tuesday, school principal Hilah Romash argued that Ben Gvir was legally given the green light to run and therefore should be allowed to participate.

"As an educational institution, we are committed to pluralism and freedom of speech, which are core values of democratic governance," she wrote.

While the opposition to his visit is understood, "his arrival is accompanied by encouraging the students to think critically. We as an educational institution cannot ignore social-political processes that are occurring in the country. We believe that turning a blind eye to these processes will not help the students cope with the complex Israeli reality," Romash wrote.

"His arrival is accompanied by encouraging the students to think critically."

Blich high school principal

MK Gilad Kariv of Labor also arrived at the school to protest against Ben Gvir.

"Those who invite Ben Gvir to speak to high school students should not be surprised when dozens of them gather next to the gate and yell 'Your village should burn.' This is not democratic education, it is moral and educational bankruptcy.

"The Israeli Right has enough talented speakers, and it is not necessary to invite a man who hung the picture of a murderer and terrorist [Baruch Goldstein] on his wall. This is not the way to encourage active civil engagement amongst high school students," he said.



Tags Meretz ramat gan left wing israel right wing religious zionists Otzma Yehudit itamar ben-gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by