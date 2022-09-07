The angels of the House of Spirit and Friendship

Anat and businessman Udi Angel, together with their family, have made a considerable donation to the Hebrew Reali School of Haifa, Beit Biram Campus. Thanks to this donation, the “House of Spirit and Friendship” has been established at the site, an innovative education campus which is designed to meet the educational challenges of the coming decades.

A garden has been built next to the campus in memory of the graduates of the Reali School and the IDF Junior Command Military Academy who have fallen in Israel’s wars. The House of Spirit and Friendship was inaugurated at a festive ceremony held last Wednesday. The Reali School of Haifa is one of the most longstanding educational institutions in Israel. 306 of the School’s graduates have fallen in Israel’s wars and in acts of hostility; 43 of the School’s graduates have won the Israel Prize; and 76 of the School’s graduates have been awarded military citations.

The participants of last Wednesday’s ceremony included: Anat and Udi Angel and members of their family; Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Major General (Res.) Doron Almog; Major General (Res.) and former Mayor of Haifa Amram Mitzna; former Minister of Education, Rabbi Shai Piron; Prof. Itzik Swary; CEO of Variety, Ory Slonim; CEO of Zim, Eli Glickman; Loni Hershkovitz; Former CEO of Reshet, Yochanan Tzingen; Brigadier General (Res.) Rami Dotan, former Chairman of the Association for the Wellbeing of Israel’s Soldiers; Orna and Avi Zagul; Uri Angel; and the School’s CEO, Dr. Yossi Ben Dov, who extended thanks for the donation.

Udi Angel is himself a graduate of the school. He lost his cousin Yoel Angel, also a graduate of the Reali School, who served as an Armored Corps officer and fell in the Yom Kippur War during a battle on the northern front. An extremely moved Angel said at the ceremony: “Recognizing the contribution of Israel’s heroes, thanks to whom we are continuing to develop the State of Israel, alongside investing in educating the future generation – are the cornerstones for the advancement of an exemplary society of excellence in Israel