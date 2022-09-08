Laura Cornfield, Head of MediaCentral will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

MediaCentral is a non-profit, Jerusalem based, media liaison service center providing professional support for journalists based in or visiting Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the region, since 2006. MediaCentral believes accuracy is one of the most important keys to journalism. Therefore MediaCentral assists journalists understand the region, report the facts, and provide insightful analysis

In cooperation with both Israeli and Palestinian partners from the government, NGOs, and private sectors, MediaCentral provides a professional and efficient ‘base-camp’ for the foreign press to ensure comprehensive, balanced coverage of Israel, the Arab-Israeli conflict and the region.

The panel at the Jerusalem Post conference, in which Cornfield will participate will deal with the “The Challenges Journalists Face”.

"Media Central is the only place that can help journalists with all their needs in one place," says Cornfield, "providing them with information from all the government, political or military sources and providing contacts. We have no affiliation with a political position or the government. Our help does not depend on a political party or government office. We are not influenced or bought, and our desire is to help journalists get the most accurate and fastest information possible."

Cornfield is a 30 year veteran of television news journalism-including positions of producer, editor and news anchor. She most recently worked at Kan Television as the liaison for the European Broadcasting Union - responsible for supplying all the video news coming out of Israel. Her background includes training with CNN, producing, newsroom management, and on-camera reporting.

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and opinion leaders from around the world.