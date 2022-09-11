Lapid: Iran nuclear deal unlikely to be signed

Israel's campaign to thwart the revival of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal has shown initial signs of success, Prime minister Yair Lapid told the government on Sunday morning, hours before departing for Berlin to formulate a joint stance with Germany against the Islamic Republic's aggression.

"Together with Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic campaign to stop the nuclear agreement and prevent the lifting of sanctions on Iran," Lapid said.

"There is still a long way to go, but there are encouraging signs," he added.

Israel opposed the initial 2015 deal signed between Tehran and the six world power including the United State, Russia, China, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Former US President Donald Trump exited the deal in 2018 and his successor Joe Biden has sought to revive the deal. The European Union has held indirect talks towards that goal for the last year-and-a-half.

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)

The negotiations have hit an impasse over Iran's demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency end its probe into uranium traces that were found at undisclosed nuclear locations. The IAEA has refused to end its probe. The US and the E3 — Germany, France and Britain — have supported the IAEA's position.

Lapid thanked the E3 for their "strong position on this matter" at Sunday's weekly government meeting.

"Yesterday the E3 countries announced that a nuclear agreement with Iran will not be signed in the near future, that the IAEA’s open files regarding Iran are not about to be closed," Lapid said.

'In recent months, we held a discreet and intensive dialogue with them, and presented them with up-to-date intelligence information about Iranian activity at nuclear sites," he explained.

"This afternoon, I will depart for Germany to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The goal of this visit is coordinating positions on the nuclear issue, and finalizing the details of the strategic, economic, and security cooperation document we are going to sign," Lapid explained.

"At the same time, Israel is working to prevent Iran from establishing terrorist bases throughout the Middle East and especially in Syria.

"I want to emphasize from here, Israel will not allow Syria to be used as an axis for the transfer of weapons to terrorist organizations, and will not accept the establishment of Iranian bases or militia bases on our northern border," Lapid said.

Separately he addressed the growing Palestinian terror threat in the West Bank, recalling that the army and the Israel Security Agency had held a discussion on the matter.

"The security forces are operating in these arenas with determination to prevent terrorist attacks from occurring on Israeli territory," Lapid said.

Scene where a Palestinian was found with explosives and a gun in Jaffa, September 8, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

He also recalled Thursday's thwarted terror attack in Tel Aviv, noting that he had met with the two counter-intelligence officers — Sergeant Major Sharif Hasson and Master Sergeant Mohabau Mengistu – whose 'professionalism and alertness prevented multiple casualties and a security escalation," Lapid said.

'I commended them on behalf of the Government of Israel and they have received certificates of appreciation from Public Security Minister Omer Barlev."