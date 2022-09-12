The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ma’agalim graduate tells how organization saves at-risk youth

“I will be the example for at-risk youth in Israel,” Dor Danino said at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 21:11
Dor Danino, Ma’agalim graduate, and Assaf Weiss, founder and CEO of Ma’agalim (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Dor Danino, Ma’agalim graduate, and Assaf Weiss, founder and CEO of Ma’agalim
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“I broke the glass ceiling,” said Dor Danino, a graduate of Ma’agalim, an organization that provides mentorship programs to at-risk youth in Israel’s periphery in fifty cities and municipalities. “I will be the example for at-risk youth in Israel.”

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, Danino described his childhood, growing up in Lod in a challenging crime-ridden neighborhood. Aided by a Ma’agalim mentor, Danino served in a special forces IDF unit and attended the University of Ariel.

After serving in the 2014 Gaza War, Danino found himself in a difficult situation. His mother had been forced to leave her home because Dor, who was in Gaza for 64 days, was unable to support the family, and he had lost friends in the conflict.

“I called my mentor from Ma’agalim,” said Dor, “and he helped me, supported me, and believed in me, and we found a permanent solution and the right path to my life.” Today, Danino is about to graduate from engineering school and will soon be married.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Danino thanked Ma’agalim. Assaf Weiss, founder and head of the organization, joined Danino on stage and proclaimed, “The future of Israel – Dor Danino and Ma’agalim!”



Tags Israel IDF new york youth philanthropy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by