The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operated throughout the West Bank overnight Sunday, confiscating a number of weapons, including some that were used to fire on Israeli vehicles, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

Israeli security forces operated in the town of Jamma'in near Nablus, confiscating a number of weapons, including one that was used to fire on Israeli vehicles near the town of Hawara on September 8.

Last week, the Palestinians who shot at the Israeli cars were arrested by Israeli security forces and transferred for questioning.

The forces also operated in the towns of Tekoa and Bayt Omar, as well as in Jalazone and Ramallah, arresting two suspects.

They also operated in the towns of Silat al-Harithiya near Jenin and Illar near Tulkarm, arresting two suspects. All the suspects were transferred for further questioning.