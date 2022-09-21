The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Raisi's speech tells the world one thing - Iran is ready to fight - analysis

The speech Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi gave at the UN is one of a leader ready for a long and extended fight with the US, potentially deep into 2023.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 18:18

Updated: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 18:27
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 21, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 21, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

In 2021, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi slapped the US in the face repeatedly in his UN speech as Washington was begging to return to negotiations.

Raisi did the same thing on Wednesday.

Why is it different now?

The difference this time is that the IAEA Board of Governors had already condemned the Islamic Republic for its nuclear violations in June – and Raisi couldn't care less.

In 2021, the Biden administration was upset that Raisi had frozen the nuclear negotiations from June 2021 to September 2021, with the freeze continuing deep into 2021.

‘WE HAVE seen, in recent days, how harshly Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has spoken about Israel,’ says the writer. ‘He has even threatened Israel with total annihilation if it undertakes attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.’ (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS) ‘WE HAVE seen, in recent days, how harshly Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has spoken about Israel,’ says the writer. ‘He has even threatened Israel with total annihilation if it undertakes attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.’ (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

By Wednesday, the US, and even the EU, had lost their patience with Tehran and offered the best and most flexible deal that they were willing to offer.

Yet, in the IAEA Board’s September meeting, nothing happened. There was no additional condemnation, no referral to the UN Security Council nor even a deadline for Iran to cut a deal, or face a UNSC referral.

Rather, the US and the West signaled that they will do nothing to pressure the ayatollahs further to cut the deal or at least freeze their forward nuclear progress until sometime after the US midterm elections in November.

Under these circumstances, Raisi seemed to ready himself and his nation for a potential post-November fight before the UNSC.

For most of his speech, he skewered the US for its “unilateralism” and its use of nuclear weapons at the end of World War II.

Raisi said that soon there will be “a change of the world order, a unilateral world, a world of hegemony, a world in which financial power controls behavior, with the use of international organizations as a tool of oppression on defenseless nations…a new order is shaping up to take its place.”

The not-so-veiled appeal was to many of the world’s nations on the fence between a world led by the US and the EU versus those considering a new order led by countries like China, Russia and Iran.

Iran’s president was starting a campaign to try to win a future potential vote at the UNSC about whether to snapback global sanctions, something which would obligate both China and Russia.

In fact, due to specific provisions of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, China and Russia cannot even veto such a vote, so the ayatollahs would need to win the vote.

Raisi cherry-picked some statistics, saying that Iran has 35% of IAEA inspections though it only has two percent of the world’s nuclear activities to make it sound like his country is being unfairly policed.

Of course, he did not mention that IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi has said repeatedly for around three years that the Islamic Republic has failed to explain three illicit uses of nuclear material which appeared to be clearly military in nature.

Nor did he mention the 27 IAEA cameras that have been shut off since June, possibly allowing his nation to conceal critical portions of its nuclear uranium stock.

This was not only the speech of a leader who is not about to cut a deal with the US, despite expectations weeks ago that a deal was all but signed, but the speech of a leader ready for a long and extended fight with the US, potentially deep into 2023.

Israel will need to be on its guard in between to make sure Iran does not also use this “dead period” to break out the nuclear weapon that Raisi wanted to pretend his country has no interest in.



