Teacher summoned to hearing for showing provocative images of Netanyahu

In a lesson given to the 11th grade, the teacher showed a graffiti painting and a photomontage of Netanyahu defecating and graffiti of him and former US President Donald Trump kissing.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 14:46
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU attends a conference in Jerusalem, last week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
An art teacher at a high school in Ashkelon will be summoned to a hearing after she presented controversial works of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu during class on Wednesday. According to the teacher, she tried to show examples of inappropriate protest.

In a lesson given to the 11th grade, the teacher showed a graffiti painting and a photomontage of Netanyahu defecating, graffiti of him and former US President Donald Trump kissing, superimposed on the separation wall in Bethlehem.

In another cartoon a missile is tied to the former prime minister's penis, in which he says: "Maybe I didn't prove That Iran is lying right now, but they lied once," along with several comments from present individuals supporting him and a cat saying that "but he lied once, too..."

The teacher explained that the lesson was about the culture of discussion and that she intended to demonstrate how a protest is blown out of proportion when it is presented in a derogatory manner. According to her, the works illustrate what is not considered a "respectful cultural discussion."

"My daughter left the class upset, called me and said, 'you don't understand what shocking pictures the teacher showed during class,'" said the mother of one of the students.

"I told her to calm down and take photos. The images had nothing to do with the class. I talked to the teacher and tried to understand the connection between the art history class and these pictures. Regardless of politics or right and left, there should be a limit to portraying a politician with such contempt," the mother explained.

"She could have chosen much more refined and less provocative pictures. The children were shocked, and my daughter and other students asked her why she was showing these pictures. She said she was trying to interest them. The Junior High director was present in the class and also said that the pictures were shocking and should not have been shown."

Mother of one of the students

"The ministry has contacted the teacher's employer to hold an inquiry on the matter," the Southern District of the Ministry of Education said in response.

Teacher summoned to a hearing for tweets

Earlier this week, another teacher was summoned for a hearing after she posted harsh tweets against Hadas Klein, Arnon Milchan's former adviser who is testifying in the Netanyahu trial, and Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The Ministry of Education said that it has contacted the Rishon LeZion municipality, which employs the teacher, so that it will examine the issue and act by the means at its disposal.



