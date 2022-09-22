Israel Post put 'letters to God' from all over the world in Western Wall

“Letters to God” are ready to be placed in the Western Wall, as is customary before the Jewish holidays.

Israel Post CEO David Laron handed over a bundle of letters addressed to “God” to the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz.

The Israel Postal Company receives letters all year from people of all religious denominations worldwide addressed to the Jewish God or to Jesus. Even without a known address, these letters are sent with hope that they will reach their destination. Most are sent without a return address as well.

The letters are held in its lost and found department until being placed in the Wall before Rosh Hashanah every year. By sealing these letters in the Western Wall, the prayer journey of the senders is completed.

David Laron, CEO of the Israel Post and Rabbi Shmuel Shalita, Rabbi of the Western Wall (credit: Elhanan Kotler)

“Every year, the Israel Post receives dozens of moving letters sent to ‘God’ from around the world, with requests concerning health, relationships, family and livelihood,” says Laron. “And I am excited to continue a tradition of tears and pass the letters to the devoted.”