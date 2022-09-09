The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Over 20,000 attend first central selichot at Western Wall

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation called on the public to attend selichot services earlier in the month to avoid crowding.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 10:01
Over 20,000 people attend first central selichot service of 2022 at the Western Wall (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Over 20,000 people attend first central selichot service of 2022 at the Western Wall
(photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Over 20,000 people attended the first central selichot service of the year at the Western Wall on Thursday night, according to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

The foundation called on the public to come to services earlier in the month in order to spread out the crowds and protect the health and safety of visitors to the site.

This is the first year since 2019 that selichot prayers have been conducted at the Western Wall without special coronavirus regulations.

Stones of the Western Wall inspected ahead of the High Holidays

Last week, the stones of the Western Wall were inspected ahead of the selichot prayers and the upcoming High Holy Days.

Stones of the Western Wall inspected ahead of High Holidays, August 2022 (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) Stones of the Western Wall inspected ahead of High Holidays, August 2022 (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation inspects the stones of the wall twice per year: once before Passover and once before Rosh Hashanah.

The inspection team checked each stone's stability and level of upkeep and was halachically supervised by the rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, in collaboration with the Israel Antiquities Authority.



Tags Jerusalem Western Wall high holidays prayer
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by